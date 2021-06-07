Gossip Cop

Celebrities

‘Stir-Crazy’ George Clooney ‘Butting Heads’ With Amal?

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 pm, June 7, 2021
George Clooney in a suit holding a pen
(Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Is George Clooney in the midst of a tailspin? One report says living with Amal Clooney has driven him past the point of sanity, and he’s started to buy real estate as a way of lashing out. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Curious George!’

According to the National Enquirer, George Clooney’s burning the candle at all ends. The Batman and Robin star is reportedly saying yes to nearly every project that comes his way after a trying quarantine with Amal. An insider says, “It’s painfully apparent he’s stretching himself way too thin.”

George has developed a “desperate thirst for travel,” a tipster says, after having to stay at home with Amal for so long. He’s started to recklessly buy European real estate on a whim and isn’t doing his homework. George and Amal recently purchased a vineyard in France only to run into trouble with a previous owner.

A snitch notes, “George and didn’t break any laws, but it’s still embarrassing.” The star has also auctioned off a dinner with himself and Amal for charity, which an insider says “just doesn’t seem like George at all.” The story concludes that George is desperate for attention.

What’s New With George And Amal?

Balancing a booming movie career and a property portfolio is nothing new for George Clooney. He and Amal own homes in London, Lake Como, Italy, and San Lucas just to name a few. Purchasing property in France is actually in character for the Michael Clayton star.

As a side note, why would George Clooney be embarrassed about the recent French sale? The tabloid admits that nothing uncouth happened. It sounds like a headache, but having a hiccup in a mansion sale is hardly something to feel self-conscious about.

The crux of this story is the one we’ve already debunked dozens of times: Amal and George Clooney apparently aren’t getting along. This is absurd, for George is always singing his wife’s praises in just about every interview he gives. He said, “I’m a much happier person and we have a very happy life,” and he’s admitted that he and Amal didn’t have a single fight in lockdown. This dramatic story of real estate burnout is just made-up drama.

Other Tall Tales

The Enquirer targets George Clooney all the time. Gossip Cop debunked its stories about George storming out on Amal and the supposed feud between Amal and Julia Roberts. Roberts is not wrecking a broken marriage, for they’re all friends.

We also debunked this tabloid for restarting the actor’s feud with Fabio since that ended decades ago. George and Amal Clooney are very happy together and are raising a family with two successful careers. They’re more than capable of balancing shrewd mansion-shopping with their other jobs, so this story can be disregarded.

