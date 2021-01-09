Stevie Wonder Can See? A Look At The Wild Rumor Claiming The Musician Isn't Really Blind

Naturally, the internet went wild and a conspiracy was born. But it wasn't just wacky garden variety weirdos who pushed the theory. Various public figures chimed in with their take on the matter. ESPN sportswriter Bomani Jones shot a video ranting about Wonder's curious decision to compete on Dancing With The Stars. "Is competitive ballroom dancing something that is typically... like, do blind people do that?" he asked. (Fact check: Wonder appeared as a guest performer. His son Mandla Morris danced in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.) "I don't think there's anything wrong with me for having questions about these sorts of things."