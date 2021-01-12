Steven Assanti From 'My 600-lb Life': Where Is He Now?

Taking his last name, Stephanie Assanti's Facebook page shows her status as "Married" as of this writing, with her profile URL reading "stephanie.stevenmylove." That said, her last public post featuring a profile image of the pair was from March 31, 2019, and was changed to an image of just herself 11 days later.

Steven doesn't have much of a social media presence, so besides claiming he was the one to start a lot of the arguments in the marriage while on "Steven and Justin Assanti The Final Chapter," it's hard to gauge how his life is going.

All we can hope is that Steven continues on in his journey to get healthy and finding happiness and stability in his life.