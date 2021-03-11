Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kim Kardashian in a gold dress with Kanye West in a black suit News Kanye West Pulled A Low Blow When It Comes To Co-Parenting Plan With Kim Kardashian

While divorce isn’t easy for anyone, it’s got to be even harder when it’s in the public eye and involves four kids. According to one source, Kanye West is taking some bold steps when it comes to his separation from Kim Kardashian, including one demand that likely makes their plans to co-parent their children a […]

 by Griffin Matis
Side-by-side photos of Victoria Beckham on the left, Blake Lively on the right, both looking very fashionable. News Report: Blake Lively And Victoria Beckham Launching Fashion Line

Are Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively launching a new fashion line together? One report claims Victoria needs Lively’s help to avoid financial ruin. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Save Me From Bankruptcy’ According to New Idea, “Victoria Beckham and Blake Lively’s friendship could be turning into a profitable venture.” Insiders say the two moms “want to design […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Steve-O wears a black t-shirt against a wooden background News Steve-O Recreates Notorious Picture Of His Addictions, Looks Unrecognizable 15 Years Later

Steve-O celebrated over a decade of sobriety by recreating one of his most notorious photos. The two photos, taken 15 years apart, show a remarkable change in the 46-year-old Jackass star. In fact, he looks like an altogether different person.  Steve-O Looks Unrecognizable After 13 Years Of Sobriety Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Daniel Tosh performing stand up comedy Celebrities Who Is Daniel Tosh’s Wife? Everything About Carly Hallam

Details on Daniel Tosh's wife, Carly Hallam.

 by Deb Taylor
News

Steve-O Recreates Notorious Picture Of His Addictions, Looks Unrecognizable 15 Years Later

B
Brianna Morton
9:53 am, March 11, 2021
Steve-O wears a black t-shirt against a wooden background
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Steve-O celebrated over a decade of sobriety by recreating one of his most notorious photos. The two photos, taken 15 years apart, show a remarkable change in the 46-year-old Jackass star. In fact, he looks like an altogether different person. 

Steve-O Looks Unrecognizable After 13 Years Of Sobriety

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, has a lot to celebrate this year. It’s been 13 years since he embarked on his journey to sobriety, and obviously the change has been incredibly beneficial for him in a variety of ways. As a way to mark the latest milestone in his sobriety, Steve-O posted a side-by-side of himself 15 years apart. 

In the old photo, the Jackass star is surrounded by nitrous containers and holding a cigarette in one hand and a whippet cracker in the other. His face is pale, yet flushed as he snarls at something off-camera. In the photo marked 2021, Steve-O looks completely different. He’s much tanner, more toned, and he has a head full of hair. He’s literally the picture of good health. He’s also surrounded by vegetables and holding a bottle of juice in one hand and a carrot in the other. It’s a remarkable transformation.

It was far from easy for Steve-O to get sober and stay that way. He had a very publicized battle with addiction, but he managed to stick with his healthier lifestyle and it suits him well. Hopefully he’s enjoying his very proud milestone and looking forward to more of the same in the future.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.