Steve-O Recreates Notorious Picture Of His Addictions, Looks Unrecognizable 15 Years Later

Steve-O celebrated over a decade of sobriety by recreating one of his most notorious photos. The two photos, taken 15 years apart, show a remarkable change in the 46-year-old Jackass star. In fact, he looks like an altogether different person.

Steve-O Looks Unrecognizable After 13 Years Of Sobriety

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, has a lot to celebrate this year. It’s been 13 years since he embarked on his journey to sobriety, and obviously the change has been incredibly beneficial for him in a variety of ways. As a way to mark the latest milestone in his sobriety, Steve-O posted a side-by-side of himself 15 years apart.

In the old photo, the Jackass star is surrounded by nitrous containers and holding a cigarette in one hand and a whippet cracker in the other. His face is pale, yet flushed as he snarls at something off-camera. In the photo marked 2021, Steve-O looks completely different. He’s much tanner, more toned, and he has a head full of hair. He’s literally the picture of good health. He’s also surrounded by vegetables and holding a bottle of juice in one hand and a carrot in the other. It’s a remarkable transformation.

So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today— thanks to everyone who helped me get here! pic.twitter.com/LDncqH7Z2A — Steve-O (@steveo) March 11, 2021

It was far from easy for Steve-O to get sober and stay that way. He had a very publicized battle with addiction, but he managed to stick with his healthier lifestyle and it suits him well. Hopefully he’s enjoying his very proud milestone and looking forward to more of the same in the future.