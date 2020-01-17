Why Steve Harvey’s Daytime Talk Show Got Cancelled

Truth rating: 10

By Brianna Morton

Steve Harvey, the host with the most, had his daytime talk show cancelled in the middle of last year. The move from NBC came with little warning, catching Harvey himself off guard with its suddenness. Behind the scenes, however, the cancellation was just a matter of time.

The Steve Harvey Show Minus the Show

Harvey’s talk show was first picked up by NBC in 2012. Back then, it went by The Steve Harvey Show and was co-produced by Endemol Shine North America and NBCUniversal. After five years, Harvey’s contract with Endemol was up, and he chose to partner with IMG Original Content, which set off numerous changes. First, the name of the show changed to simply Steve, then filming was moved from Chicago to L.A.

In the meantime, NBC lost their stake in the talk show, which reportedly angered executives. The broadcasting company decided to develop a new show, with another high-profile host, to take over Harvey’s timeslot: The Kelly Clarkson Show. Harvey was asked at the Variety Entertainment Summit if he’d planned to stay with NBC for the upcoming season. “I thought I was,” Harvey said, “until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the [NBC owned-and-operated] networks – that’s my slot.”

Harvey has expressed disappointment in the way NBC handled the situation, saying, “I thought it would have been nice of them to come to me — as the only dude who’s survived [in daytime TV] for seven years — about it … you just don’t put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m just going to make this move right here,’ because it’s crazy.”

Though the veteran daytime talk show host was taken by surprise by his sudden ousting, he has no hard feelings towards his replacement. “I like Kelly Clarkson, I’m happy for her,” he told Ellen Degeneres during a visit to her show.

Rumor Has It

Tabloids haven’t been able to keep themselves from reporting false stories about Harvey and his family. In August 2019, the National Enquirer claimed Harvey took his daughter Lori to Italy to get her away from Sean “Diddy” Combs, only to have him follow them out of the country. Gossip Cop reached out to Combs’ rep, who informed us that the story was false and told us the rapper vacations in Italy every year with his family.

That same publication reported earlier that summer that Harvey’s wife walked out on him for being too close with Kris Jenner. Gossip Cop busted this bogus story by pointing out that Harvey’s wife Marjorie is actually good friends with Jenner. So it’s highly unlikely that Jenner would do anything inappropriate with her friend’s husband. These tabloid writers would be better off as novelists since they love writing so much fiction.