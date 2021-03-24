Steve Harvey Reveals What He Thought Of Lori’s Exes, Why He Hopes She Stays With Michael B Jordan

Steve Harvey recently opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about his daughter Lori’s romantic past. He even confessed to running off some of her previous partners but noted that Lori’s current boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, has proven to be difficult to dislike. Steve went on to insist that there was a very important, and hilarious, reason he hoped his daughter’s latest relationship works out.

Ellen DeGeneres admitted during an interview with Steve Harvey that she knew that Lori and Michael B. Jordan were dating before he did. After she gushed about what a great guy he was, Steve haltingly admitted, “You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him,” but he couldn’t.

It was a bit of a shock for the veteran TV host, because he’d already succeeded in getting rid of Lori’s previous suitors, who he’d apparently deemed unworthy of dating his daughter. His plans didn’t always go as planned, he acknowledged. “Some of ‘em just snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to.”

But Jordan was different. “I just can’t find nothing wrong with him. I’m hoping to,” he emphasized. But in spite of himself, he couldn’t help but find the Black Panther actor to be “one of the nicest guys.” That was one reason Steve wanted the relationship to work out.

The second, more pressing, reason was because Steve wasn’t so sure he could take Jordan in a fight in the event he needed to defend Lori’s honor. “Most guys, I say I can jump on them and take them out, but he looks like a real ass whooping in the making, so I’m just hoping they make it,” Steve confessed, completely deadpan. Considering how Steve couldn’t say how much of a good guy Jordan is enough, we’ll predict it won’t come to that.

