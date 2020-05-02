Truth rating: 0

Is Steve Harvey quitting Hollywood? A recent article in a tabloid is claiming Harvey is “leaving” Tinseltown after the cancellation of his show. Gossip Cop has investigated the story and here’s what we found out.

The National Enquirer alleges Harvey is “slamming the door” on Hollywood. The outlet describes the television host as “raging” and claims Harvey is still “smarting” from the cancellation of his daytime show, Steve. The tabloid alleges now Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, are leaving their Beverly Hills mansion and moving back to Atlanta. So-called sources tell the magazine Harvey prefers to live out east and will do the majority of filming for Family Feud in Georgia.

“Steve had a successful crew when he did his show in Chicago but he fired them all and went all in to start fresh in Los Angeles,” a source tells the outlet. The supposed source continues, “Now he’s come back with his tail between his legs! He’s been telling pals the Hollywood crowd just wasn’t for him and he didn’t click with the TV people out there. Marjorie enjoyed the lifestyle and the sun, but it was never quite Steve’s taste.”

While it is true Harvey’s program was canceled last year, and the news of the cancellation came as a shock to Harvey, the game show host was not “smarting” from it. In fact, Harvey revived the show on Facebook Watch earlier this year at Tyler Perry’s Studio in Atlanta, and Harvey always had other projects he did in the southern state, as well. That doesn’t mean the actor is “leaving Hollywood,” or show business, as the headline implies, he’s just headed for Y’allywood. The Enquirer doesn’t know what it’s talking about.

It’s no surprise the Enquirer was off-base with its narrative since the Enquirer has made incorrect claims about the Kings of Comedy star before. In June 2018, Gossip Cop busted the phony tabloid for falsely claiming Harvey and Marjorie were divorcing over Kris Jenner. The dubious outlet asserted Harvey and Marjorie were getting divorced again a month later. Both stories alleged the couple was facing a $400 million divorce because Majroire felt Harvey had gotten too close to Jenner. However, the Enquirer failed to mention that Jenner was very close to Harvey’s wife and had no evidence to support its story. Gossip Cop corrected both accounts at the time.