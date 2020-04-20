Did Steve Harvey Plot His Revenge Against NBC?

Truth rating: 0

It was reported last year that Steve Harvey was in the running to take over Wendy Williams’ talk show, which he’d use to get revenge on NBC for firing him. The tabloid that published this twisted tale of vengeance and pettiness has a terrible track record when it comes to sticking to the truth. Gossip Cop investigated this allegation and found they’d done it again.

The National Enquirer claimed that “cigar-chomping” Harvey was looking for ways to stick it to his former network, and he believed taking over The Wendy Williams Show was the perfect way to do it. The controversial talk show hostess announced in February of 2019 that she’d be going on a three-week hiatus due to health issues originating from Graves’ disease. Describing Harvey as a “cutthroat comic,” the outlet argued that he was on the shortlist of potential candidates FOX was eyeing to replace Williams if her health took longer than expected to recover.

Nick Cannon, who was also on this alleged list of potential replacements, stepped in for the former shock DJ. “It would take a very particular personality to step into Wendy’s shoes,” snitched a supposed source, adding, “The FOX guys see Steve as a big enough name, and word in the industry is the way he’s been treated by NBC, he feels they don’t deserve him.”

Harvey infamously found out the talk show he’d hosted for seven years was ending by hearing about it on the news. For this slight, the outlet speculated, he’d probably be willing to take over for Wendy Williams, given that her slot on FOX and Kelly Clarkson’s slot on NBC were at the same time. “Steve is all about one thing: winning.” said yet another “entertainment insider.” “He’s not going to let Kelly come out of nowhere, steal his time slot and get an easy ride.”

In reality, Gossip Cop found this story to be absolutely false. Wendy Williams’ health improved and she returned to the air after her doctor recommended hiatus. Though she occasionally sparks controversy, Williams has even continued broadcasting since going into self-isolation in reaction to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As for Steve Harvey, the host with the most, he was certainly upset by the way NBC released the news about his cancelled talk show. However, he doesn’t seem to be holding a grudge against Clarkson specifically, nor does he seem the type to focus on getting back at someone who wronged him.

“I like Kelly Clarkson. I’m happy for her,” Harvey said during an appearance on Ellen. During his final show, Harvey talked about his future, saying, “I happen to be 62 years old. I am in the middle of my 62nd chapter of the book that I’m writing.” The Little Big Shot host continued, “All I’m doing is I’m about to turn it. I can’t wait to see what God’s got for me on that other page.” That doesn’t seem like the sort of man who’d turn around and try to get petty revenge on an old workplace and a woman who had nothing to do with the decision that hurt him in the first place. The story reads like something out of a low-budget soap opera, not reality.

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer got the story wrong for Steve Harvey. The outlet had previously reported that Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, walked out on him after he lost his talk show. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and found it to be totally false. The host and his wife are still very much married.