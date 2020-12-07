Inside Steve Harvey’s Astounding Net Worth

Most people know Steve Harvey best as the hilarious host of Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and the Miss Universe competition. But the 63-year-old comedian has had a long, storied career that goes all the way back to the 1980s. He also faced many hardships while trying to break into the entertainment business, including homelessness. Steve Harvey’s net worth may be enormous today, but this wasn’t always the case. The game show host worked hard to build his massive media empire. Here, we take an in-depth look at how the entertainer amassed his impressive fortune and answer the burning question, “What is Steve Harvey’s net worth”?