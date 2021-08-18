This Picture Of Steve Harvey Is Still The Most Suspicious Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Sometimes, the stars align and we’re given a blessing from above. Sometimes, those stars are Steve Harvey and Kanye West. Exactly a year ago, the rapper-turned-fashion designer-turned-Mercedes-Benz Stadium resident tried his hand at being a paparazzi during an outing with Harvey. Now we have our favorite photo of the Family Feud host as a result.

Steve Harvey Had Some Extra Baggage

This time last year, Kanye West wasn’t doing great. Kim Kardashian hadn’t filed for divorce yet, but signs were starting to show that the superstar couple wouldn’t last much longer. Between West’s outbursts on Twitter, which ultimately netted him a few temporary bans from the platform, and his presidential campaign that seemed to violate both a number of campaign laws and his relationship with his then-wife, there was a lot of concern for the musician.

As always, West pushed on with his business dealings and career despite the ongoing storm surrounding his personal life. The rapper eventually ended up in Georgia for a somewhat confusing business meeting between himself, Steve Harvey, and Dan and Bubba Cathy — the CEO and vice-president of Chik-Fil-A. The Cathy brothers, both billionaires, opened the business lunch with a little music of their own.

Dan and Bubba Cathy giving grace at Chick Fil A🕊 pic.twitter.com/TigBlw5yrq — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

And as strange as it is to see two men whose combined wealth could buy most countries singing grace before eating $3 chicken sandwiches, it was West’s immediate follow-up that set the internet ablaze. “Me and Steve Harvey was hungry,” the tweet reads, and attached is a photo of Steve Harvey with one of the cleanest smiles in the world.

Me and Steve Harvey was hungry pic.twitter.com/0DtEdcPh8V — ye (@kanyewest) August 18, 2020

Perfect pearly whites aside, there was something else that caught the world’s attention. Quietly tucked away in one of the many pockets on Harvey’s pants was what looked to be a Ziploc bag.

(@kanyewest/Twitter)

Of course, there are countless possibilities for the peeking-out plastic, so long as the possibility is in a bag. It could be anything from a bag of change to a bag of travel documents. Users on Twitter, however, were quick to point out that it could be a baggie of cannabis that didn’t quite get tucked away in time for West’s surprise photo op — and there was no shortage of jokes about the munchies.

Sorry Kanye, Steve’s Got A New Best Friend Now

In reality, the bag was likely just a bag, and the rest of Steve Harvey and Kanye West’s Chik-Fil-A business meeting went off without a hitch. Still, the two stars were united for a few hours as the target of a lot of Twitter jokes, most of which surrounded Harvey’s appearance. Fortunately for the comedian, his newest unlikely pal isn’t much of a photographer. Harvey’s been spending more time with actor Michael B. Jordan, who’s dating his daughter Lori. While the two reportedly get along great, the rumors about Harvey aren’t much nicer than the cracks about his Chik-Fil-A look.

The tabloids have been all over the new friendship. The National Enquirer reported that Harvey was the opposite of low-key when it came to Jordan, calling him constantly and being a non-stop third wheel on Jordan and Lori’s dates. We took those claims a little more seriously in our investigation of the rumor, but it just seems like there’s just something about Steve Harvey that we all just love to think about.