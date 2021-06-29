Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Rita Ora wears a black dress on the red carpet News Rita Ora Shares Sizzling Bikini Photo, But We Can’t Stop Staring At Her Feet

Rita Ora absolutely dazzles in her latest upload to Instagram, but even though she’s showing off her long legs while wearing a bright red bikini, it’s her feet that caught our attention. The photo might be sexy as all get out, but we can’t help but question Ora’s footwear choice, especially considering her location.  Rita […]

 by Brianna Morton
Steve Harvey in a green suit Celebrities Steve Harvey Furious With Kelly Clarkson For ‘Stealing His Time Slot’?

Steve Harvey has been on television since 1993. One tabloid claimed in a past story that the comedian was furious with Kelly Clarkson and her then-new talk show for taking his time slot. Gossip Cop is circling back to investigate this story. Was There An NBC Family Feud Between Harvey And Clarkson “Kelly Clarkson stole […]

 by Cortland Ann
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton sit in a row in church News Why Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, And Other Royals Plan To Skip Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

The unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday will be taking place on Thursday, but several members of the British Royal Family have no plans to attend. Though Prince William and Prince Harry will be there, their wives will be absent. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Image of two froth coffees paired with one iced coffee. Lifestyle How To Make Your Keurig Coffee Taste Like It’s From A Luxury Coffee House

Try these simple tips to make your Keurig coffee taste like it's from a fancy-schmancy coffee house.

 by Dana Hopkins
Celebrities

Steve Harvey Furious With Kelly Clarkson For ‘Stealing His Time Slot’?

C
Cortland Ann
2:00 pm, June 29, 2021
Steve Harvey in a green suit
(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey has been on television since 1993. One tabloid claimed in a past story that the comedian was furious with Kelly Clarkson and her then-new talk show for taking his time slot. Gossip Cop is circling back to investigate this story.

Was There An NBC Family Feud Between Harvey And Clarkson

“Kelly Clarkson stole his prized time slot,” the Globe wrote back in 2019 about beloved talk show and Family Feud host Harvey. “Steve’s blood is boiling over this. He’s been in the game for a long time, and now Kelly is walking in and stealing his slot from right under his nose,” an unnamed insider source said about Harvey. They also claim Clarkson didn’t have enough experience hosting to boot him out of his show. “Kelly doesn’t have the same kind of experience as Steve, and he won’t let anyone forget it. He’s set on getting both Kelly and the network back for this!” 

Both celebrities had shows on NBCUniversal, though the outlet speculated Harvey may leave the company to shop Steve around to other platforms and networks. “Steve is hoping Kelly’s show will tank, and he’ll trash talk her to anyone who will listen. In Steve’s mind he’s been totally screwed over by the network and it’s all because of Kelly,” the source said. 

Updates Dispell The Rumors

Two years out from when this story first published and a lot has changed for both Clarkson and Harvey. Clarkson had one of the best daytime talk show premieres of all time is set to take Ellen DeGeneres’s slot in 2022. Harvey is still hosting Family Feud and even signed on to host the South African version of the show, which just launched its second season. 

Harvey could have been bitter about losing his slot, but unnamed sources wouldn’t know the truth. He did end up getting his show back, this time on Facebook Watch. Steve on Watch had its first season during the pandemic but will return with a studio audience soon, Deadline reports. 

“I’m looking forward to the next season of Steve on Watch,” Harvey explained. “Connection has played an important role in our lives over the past year and Facebook Watch is a great place to share stories and connect with fans on a global level. No show is ever the same and nothing makes me happier than sharing my take on things.” Harvey seems to be just fine to Gossip Cop. 

Tabloids Love To Lie

The Globe and its fellow tabloid publications get it wrong about Harvey and Clarkson constantly. The magazine claimed in April that Clarkson was feuding with another person, this time Blake Shelton. She was apparently even leaving The Voice over it. The Globe’s sister outlet, the National Enquirer, loves to tease us with the end of Harvey’s career. Last October, Harvey was allegedly at risk of losing his Family Feud gig due to FCC complaints. Another story said Harvey flat-out quit Hollywood. As you can tell, Clarkson is still on The Voice and Harvey is still very much on TV, so there’s no reason to trust these reports.

More News From Gossip Cop

Fans Of Michael B. Jordan Can’t Believe How Much He Looks Like Steve Harvey

Marjorie Harvey Furious Over ‘Horndog’ Steve Harvey’s ‘Wandering Eye’?

Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s Old Atlanta Mansion For Record-Breaking Amount

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.