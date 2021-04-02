Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s Old Atlanta Mansion For Record-Breaking Amount [See The Amazing Pics]

Tyler Perry’s palatial mansion has finally sold to another famed Atlanta resident: Steve Harvey. Perry originally built the home in 2007 before selling it for an Atlanta-record $17.5 million to a new owner in 2016. Now, five years later, the mansion has changed hands once again, though Harvey managed to get a slightly cheaper, though still mind-bogglingly expensive, price for the property.

(Sotheby’s International Realty)

There’s a good reason why Tyler Perry’s home looks like something out of a fairy tale. Top Ten Real Estate Deals reports he designed the gorgeous estate with the Palace of Versailles in mind. The views alone are fit for royalty. The enormous mansion sits on 17 acres of land and overlooks the scenic Chattahoochee River.

The sprawling home’s large windows allow the lucky residents a chance to take in the jaw-dropping natural visuals from almost every corner of the house. In addition to multiple formal rooms designed for entertaining, the 34,688-square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and a whopping fourteen baths. Harvey has welcomed a number of grandchildren in the past few years and it looks like there’ll be plenty of room for them to come over for a visit.

(Sotheby’s International Realty)

Perry spared no expense when it came to building this home and that’s especially clear when it comes to the landscaping. There are beautiful terraced gardens that lead to trees and foliage lined paths that wander through the grounds.

(Sotheby’s International Realty)

All paths lead back to the stunning mansion, and the enormous outdoor pool out back. In keeping with the style, there’s a Versailles-style painting on the bottom of the pool. It also comes complete with a seating area surrounding the waters, making it the perfect spot for entertaining.

(Sotheby’s International Realty)

Speaking of entertaining, the home is a party-thrower’s dream. There’s a two-story parking garage, so there’s plenty of space for both personal vehicles and guests’ cars. There’s also a spa, theater, hobby house, an underground ballroom complete with a catering kitchen, and a two-story library no doubt reminiscent of The Beauty And The Beast.

(Sotheby’s International Realty)

Harvey bought the home from televangelist David Turner for $15 million, which is a little over $2 million less than what Turner paid to own the property. Even with the slight price cut, the sale is the second-highest in Atlanta city history, second only to when Perry sold the home for $17.5 million. This house is a standout in every way, so it’s no surprise that it keeps breaking records.

