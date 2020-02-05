By Elyse Johnson |

Steve Harvey is a nonstop force to be reckoned with. From hosting the popular game show Family Feud, to having his own talk show, Harvey has no plans for stopping his success. He did, however, have to give up one of his favorite things in order to truly become a success.

Before Harvey became one of the most successful media personalities, he found fame as a stand-up comedian. He began his career in comedy in the late ’80s while he was homeless. The future star would perform at various clubs and shows.

His luck changed in 1990 when he began his long stint as host of Showtime at the Apollo, which eventually led to him earning his own sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show. While he acted, Harvey continued to hone his stand-up comedy, which was also documented in the film, The Original Kings of Comedy. However, he soon came to a crossroad in his career.

Steve Harvey stepped away from the mic

Even though stand-up is how Harvey gained notoriety in the comedy world, the television host eventually had to make a decision about his career. During an interview, Harvey revealed that he had to stop doing stand-up as his career had started to become very demanding. The comedian had his last stand-up show in August 2012. “I don’t want to go back to comedy clubs now. I want to go out while I’m on top,” Harvey said at the time.

He added that even though stand-up had to go, he wouldn’t stop doing his radio show. The Steve Harvey Morning Show had become incredibly popular due to its iconic segments, including “Strawberry Letter.” Harvey claimed that he wanted to continue his show as a way to motivate young people. “Radio means too much for me. I want to help young people direct their minds on a positive path, ” Harvey continued.

In addition to cutting back on doing stand-up, the actor also decided to relocate his family in order to be able to spend more time with them. Harvey’s daytime show was canceled in 2019. The host said that while he wasn’t surprised, he would’ve liked to have been informed of the network’s decision. His slot was given to singer Kelly Clarkson, who now has her own daytime show.

In addition to Family Feud, Harvey is also the host of the Miss Universe competition, Celebrity Family Feud, and the syndicated talk show, Steve. Prior to this, the former comedian wrote several books, including Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which was turned into a film in 2012.