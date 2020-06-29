Steve Harvey And His Wife Marjorie's Cutest Instagram Photos

Tabloids are a huge reason why the myth that Steve Harvey is going to divorce his wife has managed to spread so far. A common refrain in the tabloids is that Marjorie “walked out” on Steve, either because he could no longer afford her lavish lifestyle after losing his talk show or because he was “getting too close” to their mutual pal Kris Jenner. Neither of these rumors were true and neither is the assumption that Marjorie is even considering leaving her husband. As these social media postings prove, the spouses couldn’t be more in love with each other.