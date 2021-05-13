Steph Curry’s Son Looks Just Like Steph Curry

Steph Curry had a great birthday a couple of months ago. The Warriors point guard celebrated his 33rd birthday on March 14, and one of his gifts was a 131-119 victory over the Utah Jazz. His other gift was a whole lot more special and led to an adorable photo with his youngest that revealed the two’s shared smile.

For his birthday, Curry’s kids, Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and Canon, 2, led him a secret — and apparently difficult — a scavenger hunt that culminated in shoes custom-designed by them. Of course, Curry’s wife, Ayesha, no doubt had a large part in organizing the surprise, and she seems to have done an excellent job. The sweet gesture obviously touched the NBA legend, leading him to a dominant performance in that night’s game and ending with a snapshot of him grinning with Canon.

“Straight cheesin with young wolf. Only thing better than winning is a win on the bday with my fam!! Thank you for the love and well wishes #dubnation, much appreciated,” the superstar wrote in the caption.

While his son doesn’t quite have the hang of smiling just yet, the two’s similarities are impossible to miss in the pic.

Steph Curry was obviously feeling great when he played on his birthday, as he led the team with 32 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. The Warriors are ninth in their conference at an even 20-20 record, but unfortunately, they can’t count on any more birthday powerhouse performances from Curry this season. That being said, Steph Curry is Steph Curry, and it’s rare to see anything short of masterful from the two-time MVP.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Ashley Graham Normalizes Armpit Hair In Stunning Instagram Photo

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Streisand Over Her Dogs?

Royal Baby Boom? Report Says Princess Beatrice And Kate Middleton Also Are Pregnant After Princess Eugenie Gave Birth Last Month

Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Iced Out’ Of Hoda Kotb’s Wedding Party?