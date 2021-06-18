Staff At ‘Live’ Bitter About Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest For Skipping Town During Pandemic?

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been dominating the morning show world since 2017. However, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Last year, a tabloid claimed the two cohosts had “abandoned” their staff, causing problems on set. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing what workplace relations are like today.

Did Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Leaving Town Really Bother The Crew?

Like many people with means, Seacrest and Ripa headed out of New York City to ride out the COVID pandemic last year. According to the website NaughtyGossip, this decision did not go over well with their staff. Apparently, Live With Kelly and Ryan crew members felt betrayed by the stars’ departure. “Most of us aren’t lucky enough to have a multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles like Ryan. Or be able to rent out a Caribbean mansion like Kelly,” an unnamed insider told the blog.

The tipster reiterated that most of the crew had to stay in their homes. “The show is based in NYC and uses the city as its backdrop every single day. Yet, once the going got tough, both hosts split town. And then for Kelly to keep it a secret for weeks is wrong. She said nothing about where she was broadcasting from until she was exposed,” they said.

Did They Do It On Purpose?

If you look at the spread of TV hosts, most of them stayed in either a summer home or second home and still ran their shows. Jimmy Fallon hosted from the Hamptons. Stephen Colbert was in South Carolina. This situation was not unique. Gossip Cop confirmed with reps close to Live With Kelly and Ryan that the claim was false.

Ripa was initially quarantined in the Caribbean but that was not intentional. “We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course. And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were,” Ripa said during a network-wide meeting.

Since the story was published, other tabloids have tried to tear down the cohosts. In February, the National Enquirer reported that Seacrest was to relocate to Los Angeles and permanently leave the show. There was no truth to the story. At the beginning of June, Live With Kelly and Ryan announced that Ripa and Seacrest could once again share a desk and not be six feet apart. Happy ending for all.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?