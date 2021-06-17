Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Michael Douglas in a black suit with Catherine Zeta-Jones in a black dress Celebrities Report: Catherine Zeta-Jones Begs ‘Self-Conscious’ Michael Douglas To Stop Getting Plastic Surgery

Did Michael Douglas destroy his face? One story says he’s gotten so much plastic surgery that he’s now unrecognizable. Is this really his way of staving off aging? Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Nip/Tuck Nightmare’ According to the Globe, Douglas has been told to lay off plastic surgery for a while. Catherine Zeta-Jones is reportedly encouraging him […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Image of woman wearing a pink dress holding a Balenciaga bag in the city. Lifestyle Thanks Balenciaga, The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Stiletto Crocs

Are they comfy? Sure. Are they practical? Of course. Convenient? Yep. Handy for gardening? You bet. But fashionable? I just don’t buy it—and certainly won’t be buying them.

 by Kelsey Michal
Mark Harmon looking stern in a suit on stage Celebrities Mark Harmon Ready To Make His ‘NCIS’ Exit Permanent?

Has Mark Harmon finally wrapped on his time with NCIS? That’s what plenty of tabloids have been reporting. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Mark Harmon Moving To Montana? Last year, Star reported that Harmon was growing tired of Hollywood life and was ready to retire for good. According […]

 by Ariel Gordon
A screenshot of a recent episode of The View with Whoopi Goldberg (left) and Meghan McCain (right) News Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain’s Tension On ‘The View’ Reaches New Boiling Point

Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg haven’t been having nearly as many tense exchanges on The View following a reported talking-to from the president of ABC, who called the recent slate of personal attacks “toxic.” That streak of good behavior seems to have come to an end after the two women snarked at each other during […]

 by Brianna Morton
Lifestyle

Thanks Balenciaga, The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Stiletto Crocs

K
Kelsey Michal
12:15 pm, June 17, 2021
Image of woman wearing a pink dress holding a Balenciaga bag in the city.
(Creative Lab/Shutterstock)

Any trend that involves the word “Crocs” is pretty much always suspect to me. 

Are they comfy? Sure. Are they practical? Of course. Convenient? Yep. Handy for gardening? You bet. But fashionable? I just don’t buy it—and certainly won’t be buying them.

Apparently, though, I’m behind the curve on the Croc front. Croc purchases surged during the pandemic. They’ve increasingly appeared in the Instagram feeds of influencers and style-savvy youths. Celebrities including Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Bad Bunny have announced collaborations with Crocs. Shares in the company hit an all-time high in early June, demonstrating just how significant their rise in popularity has been.

It’s hard to know what inspired their rise in trendiness, and it’s also difficult to tell how long they’ll live in the spotlight. But for now, skeptics like me will have to accept their presence in our lives, while Croc-lovers can rejoice.

If the Croc trend wasn’t enough already, there’s a new trend on the horizon: Stiletto Crocs. Yep, you heard that right—Stiletto. Crocs. 

It’s All Because Of Balenciaga

Balenciaga, the luxury fashion house based in Paris, has unveiled their Spring 2022 Collection. One of highlights is their collaboration with Crocs: the Stiletto Croc. Which, btw, is literally just a classic Croc clog with a narrow heel added on.

Image of green stiletto crocs from Balenciaga.
(Balenciaga)

It may surprise some to discover that this isn’t even the first collaboration that Balenciaga and Crocs have done. Back in 2018, they debuted $850 platform clogs that sold out in a heartbeat. They even made it onto “hottest product” lists that year.

Image of black platform Crocs with embellishments by Balenciaga.
(Balenciaga)

After the success of the 2018 platform Croc, it’s no surprise that Balenciaga and Crocs would try a take-two. But that didn’t stop the internet from losing its mind over the arguably disturbing piece of footwear. 

Twitter Reacts

Twitter reactions ranged from, “This an actual nightmare. #fail I love a good cross-over but this is insanity,” to, “Is this a belated April fools joke?” It’s clear the internet isn’t loving the trend.

When It’s All Said And Done

There is almost certainly someone in the world who is dying to get their hands on a pair of stiletto crocs, but I seriously doubt stiletto crocs will begin to sweep the nation. So how about we just let Crocs be Crocs and stilettos be stilettos?

Whatever your feelings are about Crocs, whether platformed, heeled or classic, you’ve gotta give it to Balenciaga for keeping us on our toes (pun intended). 

More Style + Beauty Stories:

5 Cute AF High Waisted Swimsuits From Shein That Are Perfect For Summer

You Have To See Sophie Turner’s New Hair Color

10 Summer Nail Trends That Are Cheaper Than Going To The Salon

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.