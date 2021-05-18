‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage To Dean McDermott ‘Over’ Per Report

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott breaking up? The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has been married since 2006, but a report from January says that will soon come to an end. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tori And Dean: Marriage Over’

According to Woman’s Day, Spelling and McDermott’s rollercoaster marriage is finally over. The two were spotted without wedding rings and looking “miserable” according to an onlooker. A source says the two had endured numerous “soft splits,” but now it’s “looking like they are over.”

Spelling’s showbiz parents “spoiled her rotten as a child,” a source explains, and her bratty tendencies are starting to weigh on McDermott. Despite raising five children together, a source says that “they constantly bicker and fight.”

The couple would have broken up over money in 2014 had Spelling’s mother, Candy, not bailed them out. An insider says, “Candy still pays for the kids’ schooling… medical bills and clothes,” which “hurts Dean’s pride.” The story concludes with a source saying, “If they got divorced, it might not be such a bad thing in the long run.”

What’s Going On With Tori Spelling?

There’s barely any story in this story. It’s just a torrent of insults directed at Tori Spelling. This thinly veiled hit piece confuses Spelling for her 90210 character, not as the 47-year-old mother of five that she’s become.

Think about this: How could Woman’s Day possibly know that Tori’s mother is paying the family’s bills? Only a handful of people could possibly know this information, and none of them would ever talk to an outlet like this. Just because Spelling and McDermott weren’t smiling for 100 percent of a coffee run does not mean they’re at each other’s throats. Heck, Spelling is even wearing a mask in some of these photos.

There’s PDA Proof

The best way to debunk many stories is to simply wait them out. Gossip Cop did not quash this rumor in January, but we can do so easily now. Earlier this month, Spelling and McDermott were spotted on a beach trip with the kids. There was plenty of PDA, so they’re clearly not broken up.

This is just one of many Woman’s Day stories that exhibit its fascination with rings. More than most other tabloids, this outlet studies the fingers of the stars and invents drama whenever a ring isn’t there. Tori Spelling is in sterling company.

Gossip Cop debunked its stories about Sarah Jessica Parker, Jay Z, and Hugh Jackman all getting divorced just because rings weren’t on their fingers at one point. This tabloid needs to learn that you can remove a wedding ring without it automatically ending a marriage. Spelling and McDermott are doing fine, so this hit piece is completely false.

