Spike Lee’s Kids, Satchel And Jackson, Make History As 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

In his decades-long career, filmmaker Spike Lee has been nominated for a total of four Golden Globe Awards. Unfortunately, the honor still eludes him. And fans are particularly upset that he was snubbed this year for Da 5 Bloods. The Netflix-produced film received high praise from critics and received a mile-long list of award nominations from other serious industry organizations (The American Film Institute, National Board of Review, Screen Actors Guild, etc…)

However, the BlacKkKlansman director will still make history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on February 28 by way of his progeny. That’s when Spike Lee’s kids—Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee—will serve as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. Find out who his children are, and why their role is so important.

Spike Lee Has Two Children, Satchel and Jackson Lee

Satchel Lee, 26, is the first child and only daughter of Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee. In many ways, she’s just like her dad: a graduate of New York University (his alma mater) who was raised in the city and works in creative fields.

You might think that having Spike Lee as a dad would be helpful with the kids’ creative processes, but it also comes with a tremendous amount of pressure.

“[My dad] very much looks at things like a director,” she told ET in January 2021. “I remember I showed him something in school and he was like, ‘I don’t understand that shot there.’ I think that was the last time I showed him something.”

In 2018, Satchel became the creative director of DRØME, an “arts and culture magazine, featuring exclusive content that is gender-fluid, non-binary, and all-inclusive.” Past subjects of the publication include Billie Eilish and designer Christian Siriano. She’s also a filmmaker who has shot projects for Gucci and Coach. The latter short film, which starred Michael B. Jordan, was a collaboration with her father and younger brother, Jackson Lee.

Jackson, 24, is also a budding filmmaker. He recently directed Thompson Farm, which premiered at the 2020 HollyShorts Film Festival. And this past November, he launched the website for his production company Indigo, which hosts a series of short films about the recent Presidential election.

It’s pretty clear Spike Lee is nothing but supportive of his children’s dreams. Jackson told ET, “I think what both of my parents instilled in us from a very early age is that anything you want, as long as you’re willing to put in the work and dedication into it, you can make happen.”

They Were Both Named The 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

On February 9, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Satchel and Jackson Lee have been chosen as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors. It marks the first time that siblings of color will step into the role, which was established in 1963. Jackson will also be the first Black male to serve as an Ambassador.

Previous children of celebrities who’ve been Ambassadors include Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone Garcia, and Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone.

Upon being selected, Jackson expressed his gratitude on Instagram:

What Does A Golden Globe Ambassador Do?

The Golden Globe Ambassador title was established in 2017. Prior to this, the position was referred to as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe. The job mainly entails assisting with the awards ceremony and ushering winners off stage after their acceptance speech.

Since 1971, the role has been bestowed on children of celebrities. A New York Times story revealed that the selection process is akin to applying for a spot at a competitive private school. (“There is fierce competition and campaigning by proud A-list parents…”)

It’s no mystery why celebs want their kids on stage that night. Not only do they get bragging rights, but Ambassadors have gone on to become famous themselves. Former Miss Golden Globes include Laura Dern (1982), Melanie Griffith (1971), and her daughter, Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson (2006).

Kids who’ve had the honor of standing on stage that evening have walked away with some interesting tales. Take Greer Grammer, daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer, who was passed for the in role 2011 and selected in 2015. “Prince wanted nothing to do with me or my instructions.,” she told The New York Times. “He looked at me like, ‘Who the hell are you?'”

But the gig is not just an opportunity to wear fancy threads and rub elbows with celebs. The role calls for Ambassadors to highlight a philanthropic cause close to their hearts. This year, Satchel will partner with New York City’s Callen-Lorde, an organization that helps provide LGBTQ+ communities with health care. Jackson will represent Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network. Both organizations will receive a $25,000 grant from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made on the Lee family’s behalf.

“We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” Satchel said in a recent statement. “This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City.”

“Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives,” added Jackson. “As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”

Spike Lee may have been overlooked for Da 5 Bloods, but by the looks of it, he’s already a winning dad with children he can be proud of.

To watch the Lees on stage, tune into the 78th Annual Golden Globes on February 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.