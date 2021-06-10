Sophie Turner’s Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Concerned

Sophie Turner recently posted a photo of herself showing off her post-baby body and now some fans are worried that the actress has dropped too much weight so soon after giving birth to her daughter with Joe Jonas, Willa. The Game of Thrones star gave birth to her first child after a low-key pregnancy that was kept carefully under wraps until it was obvious that Turner was expecting.

Sophie Turner’s Latest Instagram Snap Causes Concern

Dark Phoenix actress Sophie Turner made some fans concerned for her health in a recent Instagram post. Turner, who welcomed her daughter Willa last July, showed off her petite figure in a pair of Louis Vuitton shorts, a triangle bikini top, and an oversized button down shirt that possibly belongs to husband Joe Jonas. The casual ensemble left plenty of Turner’s skin on display, including her incredibly flat tummy.

The first picture in the photoset was a close up of Turner’s torso, which gave followers a good look at her green striped bikini top. The royal blue shorts, which hit Turner at just above her knees, clung to her hip like a lover, accenting the UK-born actress’ curves to a very flattering degree. The second photo was a mirror selfie that showed off more of Turner’s outfit and body.

Considering the fact that Turner gave birth just a year ago, it’s pretty impressive that she’s managed to snap back into shape, though she no doubt had lots of help shedding any baby weight she might have acquired. Perhaps because young mothers face so much pressure to immediately lose the weight they gained after pregnancy that some fans expressed concerns that Turner looked so thin.

“I’m starting to think the baby was a figment of my imagination,” one person wrote while another asked, “Didn’t you had a baby? How the f do you look so good?” While there were plenty of positive comments praising Turner’s looks, including some who called the star their “body goals,” there were also a handful of comments expressing concern that she was too thin.

A fan left Turner a heartfelt message that read, “You lost so much weight! I mean no bad, I just want to say that I hope you are not battling with any kind of physical or mental illness! Love you, take care!” The well-wisher added a red heart emoji at the end of their post. Another poster called out Western beauty standards for pushing young women to go to extremes to stay in society’s definition of attractiveness, adding, “I hope she is healthy…before so called Western version of fit and beautiful.”

Mixed in with the sincere concern from some fans were unhelpful comments about Turner’s body. “You are so skinny,” one Instagram user wrote, followed by three shocked face emojis. Another simply told the Game of Thrones star, “Please eat a burger,” which is insulting on top of being unhelpful. You’d assume that by now people would understand that commenting on someone else’s body, whether it’s to say they’re too fat or too thin, is totally unnecessary and completely unwelcome.

Yes, Sophie Turner did have a baby a year ago, but the actress apparently enjoys fitness, as evidenced by her and husband Joe Jonas’ many walks during the coronavirus quarantine. Despite the fact that the couple were clearly trying to keep their pregnancy low-key, they still risked exposing their secret with these almost daily walks, even though paparazzi were posed around their neighborhood to snap pics.

It’s not so unbelievable that Turner, who is only 25 years old, would get back into shape fairly quickly. The concern from fans is probably appreciated, but respecting Turner’s privacy and her own autonomy over her health and body would probably be appreciated even more.

