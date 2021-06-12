Gossip Cop

Lifestyle

You Have To See Sophie Turner's New Hair Color

K
Kelsey Michal
12:15 pm, June 12, 2021
Image of Sophie Turner on red carpet.
(Lev Radin/Shutterstock)

Much like many of the beloved Game of Thrones stars, Sophie Turner has risen to fame with her portrayal of Sansa Stark. We’ve obsessed over her real-life friendship with Maisie Williams, the young actress who played Arya Stark. We’ve ogled her relationship with Joe Jonas — and their surprise 2019 wedding at Chapel L’Amour in Las Vegas. We’ve been overjoyed at her pregnancy and the birth of her and Jonas’s first baby.

Along with these aspects of her life, Turner’s hair and hair color are oft-discussed topics for her devoted fans. This was especially evident when Turner swapped her iconic red Sansa Stark hair to her post-Game of Thrones blonde mane. The switch to blonde was widely loved, although many fans missed the red. But we have some good news for those deeply attached to Turner’s red hair.

If you pay attention to Turner’s Instagram stories, you may have noticed a story she posted earlier this week featuring a bathroom selfie. Fans instantly took notice of the red hair color sneakily featured.

(@sophiet on Instagram)

So, has Turner officially switched back to red? Has she left her blonde self behind for good? We aren’t certain, but it’s evident that she wanted to change it up, and at least we have red-haired Turner for now.

And while it may not look quite like the regal, almost-waist-length hair she wore for Game of Thrones, it is making us a little nostalgic for Sansa Stark and the GoT world. It might even inspire a few Turner fans out there to become a redhead themselves.

Long live the Queen of the North!

