Sophie Turner Choosing Partying Over A Family With Joe Jonas?

Several outlets, including some reputable ones, announced that Sophie Turner was pregnant in February. The actress had been seen in public multiple times in recent months wearing baggy, loose fitting clothing, leading to speculation that she might be expecting. This report seemingly confirmed the news, but there was still no word from Turner or Jonas, nor their reps. Finally, in May, Turner and Jonas were spotted out on a stroll and the sight of Turner’s prominent belly confirmed the happy news. Though neither Turner or Jonas have confirmed the news themselves, it’s pretty obvious at this point that they’re expecting their first child and are several months along. It’s possible that they were pregnant at the time that this article went to print, or shortly afterwards. Obviously, it’s not true that Turner wanted to put starting a family on “pause” to party more, since the starlet is clearly pregnant. Gossip Cop has determined this story to be untrue.