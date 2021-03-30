Sophie Brussaux: All About Drake’s Son’s Mother

Sophie Brussaux made headlines in 2018 when she was revealed to be the mother of Drake’s son. But who exactly is the brunette bombshell? Get the backstory on Brussaux and her rocky relationship with Drake.

Who Is Sophie Brussaux?

Brussaux was born on August 1, 1989, in Bordeaux, France. Her earliest known attempt at achieving fame was in 2012, when she cast in The Real Mistresses of Atlanta. The then-22-year-old went by the name Rosee Divine, and the series followed her life as a side piece to a married NBA player.

The show was never picked up by a network, so Brussaux moved on and modeled in hip hop videos for artists like Busta Rhymes and Gucci Mane. There is also evidence that she was once a nude model, but she is often misrepresented in tabloids as a porn star.

Between her many lives as a video vixen, career woman, and famous rapper’s baby mama, she has 536,000 following her moves on Instagram.

Sophie Brussaux Is An Accomplished Artist

Outside of her fame in hip-hop circles, Brussaux is a prolific painter. According to her own website, “Sophie’s paintings reveal biblical & Sci-Fi fixtures in possible dystopian futures and pop iconography.”

“Ever since I was a little kid I was an artist. My mom made me try all types of art – dancing, playing music, and a whole lot of things until I found what I truly love a few years ago,” Brussaux told Forbes in June 2020.

Her colorful paintings have given her the opportunity to meet people in very high places. In 2019, she presented Pope Francis with a custom portrait at the Vatican.

Brussaux is currently the artistic director of Arts Help, a global digital not-for-profit art platform. According to their website, the organization “partners with large institutions to develop impactful projects and programming. We believe art is vehicle for social change.”

In February 2021, in honor of Black History Month, Arts Help launched the Black Artistry Series—a project that shined a light on underrepresented creatives and black artists were given a chance to display their work on digital billboards in various major cities.

“The art in this series must be amplified and celebrated because much of the work, like my paintings, conveys through art what words can complicate,” Brussaux told Complex. “Art throughout history has generally lacked diversity. Assuming art is to serve as a moral compass for people, what does it say about its society if it doesn’t even include all its members?”

Drake And Sophie Brussaux Have A Son Named Adonis

Brussaux says motherhood has had an impact on her artistry. However, when people hear of her son Adonis, hip-hop feuds come to mind faster than her paintings.

In 2017, TMZ reported that she and Drake were arguing over his paternity status. Brussaux claimed he was the father after the pair had a very brief fling. Drake denied it, but added that “he would do the right thing by the child” if proven otherwise.

Brussaux leaked a text exchange between the two in which Drake reportedly asked her to get an abortion. “You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money,” he added.

The baby daddy drama came to a head in 2018, when rapper Pusha T called out Drake on the diss track “The Story of Adidon.” The lyrics speak for themselves:

“Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother / Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her / A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap / We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat mothaf–ka playin’ border patrol, ooh / Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world.”

Drake ultimately claimed responsibility for the child, but his relationship with Brussaux remained tense. In as recently as 2020, he made a reference to her in his music. “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” he rapped on “When to Say When.”

Drake And Brussaux Are Now On Good Terms

Drake appears to be on civil terms with his baby momma these days.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, we’ve had our moments,” Drizzy explained in a 2018 episode of LeBron James’ HBO series The Shop.

“I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible…No matter what happens, I have unconditional love for the mother of my child because I want him to love his mother and I have to project that energy.”

In October 2020, things continued on the right path. A source revealed the Hollywood Life that Brussaux was at Drake’s Toronto home to celebrate Adonis’ third birthday.

“They kept the party to just family so it was very small,” said the insider. “Drake was so happy his mom Sandi could be there because she’s very close with Adonis and she’s crazy about him… Being able to throw his son a birthday party together with Sophie and celebrate those milestones with her there, and have it be totally stress free and happy is everything to Drake.”

We don’t predict that Drake and Brussaux will become a couple, but if they can cooperate to give Adonis a healthy and secure upbringing, we’re all for it.