Sophia Hutchins Wants Caitlyn Jenner To Quit Doing Reality TV?

Did Sophia Hutchins beg her “partner” Caitlyn Jenner to not to do any more reality shows? One tabloid claimed the 24-year-old model and businesswoman can’t “handle it” when Jenner isn’t around to “protect and advise her.” Gossip Cop investigated the matter and found plenty of evidence to the contrary.
Heat reported that Caitlyn Jenner’s stint on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here might have gotten her a few new fans, but one person who definitely wasn’t happy about the former Olympian’s reality star status was Sophia Hutchins. A source told the outlet, “This has been tough on Sophia, she hates dealing with all the new scrutiny that’s being placed on their relationship.”
When Jenner wasn’t around to “protect and advise her,” the source continued, Hutchins supposedly “doesn’t handit it at all well.” The two business partners allegedly “talked a lot about whether doing this type of reality show was a good idea or not” before Jenner joined the cast of celebrities roughing it in the jungle. Hutchins apparently was “worried” that benign on the show would “open them both up to embarrassing speculation.”
And while Cait was sheltered from it in the jungle, Sophia was the one who had to deal with all the attention.
The outlet went on to insist that Hutchins had “always avoided revealing whether their relationship is romantic. A source explained, “They’ve worked hard to keep things private and, while everyone knows they’re very much in love and it’s way more than a regular friendship, Sophia doesn’t see that it’s anyone else’s business but theirs.”
Despite Hutchins’ attempts at discretion when it came to the two ladies’ relationship, she was forced to face invasive questions from Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan about the nature of said relationship. During an appearance on the morning talk show, Hutchins was asked by Morgan if there was any “hanky panky” going on between herself and Jenner, a question which Hutchins was visibly embarrassed and discomforted by. Hutchins later called the line of questioning, “totally not cool,” while the source whispered, “Sophia insists she had no idea Piers would be grilling her so relentlessly.”
She was upset with Cait for putting her in this position in the first place. All of a sudden, she felt cornered. She missed Cait, and doesn’t want her to do anything like this again.”
There’s a number of issues with this story, starting with the fact that both Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins have stated, multiple times, that the two of them are just friends and business partners and that there’s no romantic relationship between them. That’s just for starters. Secondly, there’s absolutely no way that Hutchins blamed Jenner at all for Piers Morgan’s totally uncalled for question concerning the two women’s intimate lives. The question likely would have come regardless of whether or not Jenner was currently participating in a reality show or not. It has nothing at all to do with Jenner and everything to do with Morgan.
All that aside, both Jenner and Hutchins have expressed an interest in appearing in reality television, with the two of them expressing interest in joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, though Andy Cohen recently shot down rumors that the ladies would be the latest additions to the show.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.