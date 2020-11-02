Sophia Hutchins Wants Caitlyn Jenner To Quit Doing Reality TV?

Sophia Hutchins Isn't Upset

There’s a number of issues with this story, starting with the fact that both Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins have stated, multiple times, that the two of them are just friends and business partners and that there’s no romantic relationship between them. That’s just for starters. Secondly, there’s absolutely no way that Hutchins blamed Jenner at all for Piers Morgan’s totally uncalled for question concerning the two women’s intimate lives. The question likely would have come regardless of whether or not Jenner was currently participating in a reality show or not. It has nothing at all to do with Jenner and everything to do with Morgan.