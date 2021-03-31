Sofia Vergara’s Affordable Walmart Clothing Line Has Some New Stunning Looks For Spring

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Sofia Vergara’s character Gloria on Modern Family was all about looking fashionable 24/7, and in real life, Vergara knows a thing or two about style. So much so that the actress partnered with Walmart to launch her own denim brand, Sofia Jeans, back in February 2019.

The collection has grown over the past two years, and is constantly featuring new looks from bohemian dresses to ruffled tops to different cuts of its signature denim.

Just in time for sunshine and warmer weather, Vergara has some flattering, and of course, affordable items she is ready to rock herself.

Check out our top picks from her collection that is perfect for this spring.

Available in 8 different colors and patterns, this ruffle wrap top is just too cute. Hugging in to define your waist and flaring out for a comfortable, flattering fit, this top is the perfect way to dress up jeans. Check it out here.

Bohemian style dresses have definitely been trendy this year, which is why we love this sweetheart neck tiered dress. Easy and comfortable, dress it up with some heels and dangly earrings or down with strappy sandals and an arm of bangle bracelets. Shop sizes and colors here.

If you’ve been living in sweatpants for the past year, the thought of jeans might be a bit daunting. That’s why we love these high rise jeggings, that have the stretch and comfort of leggings with the look of jeans. Check out all the washes here.

Perfect for lounging at home or running errands, this causal tie-front jumpsuit (with pockets!) is an effortless look. You can buy yours here.

Soak up the sun while stylishly protecting your eyes with these retro Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant shades. Get yours in gold, leopard, or snake print here.

And be sure to check out the full collection of Sofia Jeans at walmart.com.

More From Gossip Cop

Kate Hudson’s Leopard Print PJs Is The Loungewear You Need In Your Closet Right Now

Where To Get An Affordable Version Of The Lemon Print Dress Seen On Jill Biden and Meghan Markle

Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now