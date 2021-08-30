Sofia Vergara Shows Off Tons Of Skin In Sexy Nightgown, But We Can’t Believe Where She Got It From

Gossip Cop

 by Brittany Baxter
 by Matthew Radulski
News

Actress Sofia Vergara got back in touch with her modeling roots in a recent Instagram post. The Modern Family star shared an image of herself wearing a slinky and sexy nightgown and struck a seductive pose. But what we can’t get over is where the Columbian actress bought her luxurious looking pajamas.

Sofia Vergara Makes Casual Look So Good

Sofia Vergara cut an elegant figure as she lounged on her couch in a sexy, yet casual photo she posted to Instagram over the weekend. The bombshell brunette even makes a lazy Saturday on the couch look glamorous. That air of glamour was definitely helped by Vergara’s skin-baring nightgown. The sensual, yet modest, nightgown was black with large, colorful flowers emblazoned across it. 

Though it left Vergara’s shoulders, legs, and a good deal of her chest visible, it was still the sort of gown you wouldn’t feel embarrassed to wear in front of family or friends. Vergara sat with her legs crossed under her and one hand sassily placed on her hip as she held the camera in front of her and gave it a coy smile. She wrote the caption in Spanish, but with the help of Google Translate, we were able to translate her message to her followers. 

Vergara’s Surprisingly Affordable Nightwear

“Saturday at the house with my new pajamas from @walmartfashion,” the caption read. That’s right, Vergara was wearing an absolutely jaw-dropping gorgeous nightgown that she got from Walmart. With all the money she brings in from her role as a judge on America’s Got Talent, we’d expect her to wear some designer whose name we’d struggle to pronounce. But Vergara is clearly just as down to earth in her day-to-day life as she is on TV. 

This nightgown comes from Vergara’s own line of clothing sold by Walmart, Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara. It’s deadly stylish, comfortable, and outrageously and shockingly affordable.  In addition to truly sexy nightwear, Vergara’s clothing line also includes blouses, jeans, and dresses. Basically anything and everything a girl needs to look and feel as sexy as Vergara herself.

