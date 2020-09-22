Sofia Vergara Proposes To George Clooney...

Gossip Cop has confronted these bait-and-switch stories time and again from this tabloid. It recently said Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets, but quickly recanted in the actual article to say she was only having one baby. It claimed to have an exclusive interview with Kate Middleton, but the interview was only about the Duchess of Cambridge. The tabloid purposefully uses misleading or outright unrelated headlines for banal stories, just like here where it tries to make a Hollywood collaboration sound indecent.