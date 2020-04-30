Sofia Vergara Hasn’t Aged In 30 Years And Here’s The Proof

By Brianna Morton |

Sofia Vergara is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. The Modern Family star definitely doesn’t look her age at 47 years old, and a recent throwback photo she posted to Instagram only proves our point. It should be illegal for a person not to age for over three decades!

Vergara is one of those women who look effortlessly timeless. She’s been keeping busy during this coronavirus quarantine by spending lots of time with family, including hunky husband Joe Manganiello and her son from a previous marriage, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, as well as other various family members. It seems like Vergara was feeling a bit nostalgic for the 90’s, because she posted a throwback pic of herself and her son that has some major “mall glamour photoshoot” vibes.

It’s honestly shocking how little Sofia Vergara has aged. In fact, she’s somehow better looking than she was about 30 years ago. Who knows how the Hot Pursuit actress managed this amazing feat, but one thing’s clear: She’s always known how to rock a piping hot shade of red lipstick.

View this post on Instagram #tbt The 90’s Miami🌴🌞🐬 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 30, 2020 at 11:38am PDT

This isn’t the first throwback photo Vergara has posted that left us with our mouths agape. Just a few weeks ago, she posted a photo of herself wearing a yellow swimsuit. Except for the graininess of the picture, it could have been a snapshot from today, but it’s not.

In the caption, Vergara revealed that the photo was taken sometime in the ’80s. That’s how little Vergara has aged — a photo from nearly 40 years ago just looks like she took a pic with a filter today. It’s honestly unreal.

Being that Vergara is an insanely famous TV star thanks to her starring role on the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family, she’s often the subject of unbelievable tabloid rumors. Earlier this year, Life & Style claimed that the Columbia-born actress was feuding with Heidi Klum on the set of America’s Got Talent. An alleged “insider” told the outlet that Klum felt “threatened” by Vergara and wanted to be treated as a “bigger star.” Gossip Cop looked into these claims and found them totally baseless.

A few years before, Gossip Cop busted Star for falsely reporting that Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello were on the verge of divorce. The disreputable outlet further claimed that some of the marital tensions was allegedly because Vergara had cheated. We reached out to a rep for Manganiello, who assured us these farcical claims were “100 percent false.” The couple is obviously still very happily married, despite the tabloid speculation about their relationship. These tabloids don’t know their foot from their hand, so it’s better not to trust their judgement on matters like this.