Sofia Richie's 'Dating And Partying Habits' Worrying Lionel Richie?

Is Lionel Richie “stressing” over his daughter Sofia Richie’s love life and partying? One tabloid reports the model has been dodging calls from her family and sources worry Sofia is “going off the rails.” Gossip Cop investigates.
OK! writes this week that Lionel Richie thought Sofia’s break up with her boyfriend of three years, Scott Disick, would “calm” the 22-year-old model down, but that hasn’t been the case. According to an anonymous source who spoke with the outlet, Sofia has been “out every night with some really shady types.”
Sofia’s been ignoring her family’s calls. She just got out of a serious relationship and wants to have some fun - without getting sucked into a lecture from her parents.
The situation is allegedly stressing out Lionel, who’s definitely “not liking what he’s hearing about her partying and dating habits,” the source insists, adding that Sofia has “already jumped into a new relationship with Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton and is hanging nonstop with his crew.” So does Lionel not approve of Sofia’s relationship with Morton? The article is written as if Sofia’s been dating around, but she’s been in a relationship with her new boyfriend since late October. Are Morton’s friends the “shady types” Sofia has supposedly been hanging around, and what exactly makes them “shady?” Neither the source nor the outlet elaborate further. Regardless, the insider continues,
Lionel thought breaking free from Scott would mean a calmer life, but it just seems like she’s going off the rails.
Again, no examples of Sofia’s life going “off the rails,” just some hysterical “insider” proclaiming that she is. In reality, her behavior doesn’t seem all that different from any other person in their early 20’s. Despite their total lack of evidence, facts, or proof, the insider claims Lionel had reached out to his oldest daughter, “reformed wild child Nicole” to “talk some sense” into Sofia, but the mom-of-two has been having “a hard time getting through.”
Lionel knows he can’t lock Sofia up in her room - but he would if he could!
Let's recap: Lionel Richie is worried about Sofia's "partying and dating habits," which largely go unexplained. Neither the source nor the tabloid outright claim that Lionel is unhappy with Sofia's new boyfriend, so exactly why is Lionel upset? There's no clear answer because, obviously, both the tabloid and the source likely invented this story. Sofia is doing what she's been doing since she initially ended her relationship with Disick: hanging out with friends and enjoying herself.
This tabloid has a sordid history of getting the story wrong when it comes to Sofia Richie. The outlet previously reported that Scott Disick and Sofia were having a variety of relationship woes because of the interference of Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian. These rumors plagued the couple for almost the entire length of Sofia's relationship with Disick, right up to the end. Just because the rumors were consistent doesn't mean they were true, Gossip Cop discovered.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.