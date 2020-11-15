Sofia Richie's 'Dating And Partying Habits' Worrying Lionel Richie?

The situation is allegedly stressing out Lionel, who’s definitely “not liking what he’s hearing about her partying and dating habits,” the source insists, adding that Sofia has “already jumped into a new relationship with Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton and is hanging nonstop with his crew.” So does Lionel not approve of Sofia’s relationship with Morton? The article is written as if Sofia’s been dating around, but she’s been in a relationship with her new boyfriend since late October. Are Morton’s friends the “shady types” Sofia has supposedly been hanging around, and what exactly makes them “shady?” Neither the source nor the outlet elaborate further. Regardless, the insider continues,