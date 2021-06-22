‘Snooty’ Savannah Guthrie, ‘Power-Hungry’ Jenna Bush Hager Angered ‘Today Show’ Costars After Snubbing Major Wedding?

Did Today Show stars Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie skip out on Al Roker’s daughter’s wedding because they were more interested in impressing their bosses at NBC than pleasing their coworkers? A tabloid claims Guthrie has been working behind the scenes to convince producers that she and Hager would be the perfect fit to fill the “power vacuum” left behind by disgraced former anchor Matt Lauer. Gossip Cop investigates the allegations and can straighten this story out.

Drama At The ‘Today Show’ Over Wedding Snub?

The National Enquirer reports this week that Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager aren’t the most popular people at the Today Show after the two didn’t attend the wedding of weatherman Al Roker’s daughter. Other familiar faces from the morning news show were present, including Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, but Guthrie and Hager were missing.

“They were both invited, but neither showed,” a snitch insists. Hager’s reason for missing the soiree is unknown, but “Savannah’s official reason was her mother was coming to town for a visit,” the insider explains before suggestively adding, “but it seems like something’s off. The feeling is that she could have worked something out.”

The tabloid went on to cite its previous reporting, always an unwise move for an outlet that’s wrong as often as the Enquirer is. According to sources who’d previously spoken to the publication, “power-hungry” Hager and “snooty” Guthrie were practically obsessed with filling the “power vacuum” left behind after former anchor Matt Lauer was let go from the network following sexual misconduct allegations.

Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager Worried More For Their Careers Than Co-Workers?

In the years since his 2017 firing, sources insist that Guthrie and Hager, particularly Guthrie, were more preoccupied with “pleasing the bosses at NBC than pleasing her co-workers!” It’s apparently gotten to the point that the other stars of Today have noticed and as a result, they don’t mind too terribly when the ladies can’t make it to a non-work social engagement.

“Al has a big holiday party at his home every Christmas and they didn’t bother to come to that either. To be honest, the team was relieved when Savannah and Jenna didn’t make it to the wedding!” Gossip Cop looked into these allegations and couldn’t disagree more. This outlet has pumped out stories about the supposed drama behind the scenes at the Today Show for years, but none of these stories have any truth to them.

This magazine constantly hints at hidden tensions and backstabbings, but there’s never any proof to back these claims up. There’s any number of reasons why Hager couldn’t make it to Roker’s daughter’s wedding, but whatever her reason, there’s no need for this tabloid to simply make up a story about how much her co-workers can’t stand her when that’s clearly not the case. Hager and Kotb are especially close, which makes this story even harder to believe.

It’s also out and out ridiculous for the tabloid’s unnamed, unverified source to dismiss Guthrie’s reason for missing the wedding as well. It’s been a little over a year since the coronavirus pandemic forced much of the world into quarantine, meaning many people had to go without seeing beloved family members for months at a time.

Is it any wonder that as the world begins to protect itself from the deadly virus that Guthrie would prefer spending time with her mom over attending a wedding for a co-worker’s offspring? This tabloid is almost always wrong when it comes to reporting the facts about the Today Show gang.

Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer a few years back for reporting that Hoda Kotb’s career with the long-running morning news show was coming to an end. She’s still very much with the show, proving we were right to call the story false. This outlet also claimed that Jenna Bush Hagar’s job was in jeopardy because execs were eyeing President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, to replace her. That was merely idle gossip, we found, with not one ounce of truth to back it up.

