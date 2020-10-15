Sneak Peek Into India Oxenberg's Escape From NXIVM Featured In Upcoming Docuseries

How She Became Indoctrinated

I know I have thought while watching The Vow, wow, that could never happen to me. But in all honesty, it could happen to anyone. As India Oxenberg pointed out, "I don't think it has anything to do with intelligence. And I don't think it has to do with where you came from, how much money you have, how little money you have, how you're raised, or if you were exposed to abuse as a child." She and her mother agree it's about being in a vulnerable place in one's life, especially, as Catherine Oxenberg points out, during a time of transition.

Beyond NXIVM and looking into DOS, the secretive group where horrific acts such as branding, extreme dieting, and sexual domination by Keith Raniere occurred, probably raises the most questions. How does someone not realize this is not okay? Mama Oxenberg had some telling insights on that. "And his playbook, Keith Raniere, is identical to the R. Kelly's, to the Jeffrey Epstein's, the Weinstein's - the way they set up these systems, and had enforcers and had protection and creditability, it's very, very similar."