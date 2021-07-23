Smiley Face Nails Are The Latest Trend That Are Easier To Pull Off Than You Think

Gossip Cop

John Travolta wears a black suit while attending a movie premier. Celebrities John Travolta Shares News Of Late Wife on Anniversary of Her Death

Thursday, on the first anniversary of his late wife’s death, John Travolta took to Instagram to make a heartfelt announcement. The news is bittersweet, but Travolta revealed that the last movie Kelly Preston made before her passing will be released in theaters. An Outpouring of Condolences “Off the Rails is Kelly’s last film- she was […]

Close up of Meghan Markle, smiling News Thomas Markle Calls Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Behavior ‘Bad’, Petitioning To See Grandchildren

Thomas Markle and Meghan Markle were once on great terms, but those days are tragically long gone. Thomas has recently posted a disturbing video pleading to see his grandchildren and threatening to pursue legal action. Gossip Cop has the story. Royal Court Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, plans to petition […]

Mariah Carey in a black dress with Nick Cannon in a tux Baby Buzz Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Is ‘Irresponsible And Reckless’ For Having Three Kids In Two Weeks?

Nick Cannon just welcomed his seventh child the past June, his fourth in the last year. One tabloid is claiming his ex-wife Mariah Carey is concerned about his recent additions to his family ad how it will impact their 10-year-old twins. Gossip Cop investigates. Is Mariah Carey Worried Nick Cannon Will Neglect His Fatherhood Duties? […]

Bindi Irwin smiling in a white and black dress Baby Buzz Bindi Irwin ‘Pregnant Again’ Months After Welcoming Her First Child?

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, just welcomed baby girl Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in March. Could baby number two be on the way? That’s what one tabloid claimed in its latest issue. Gossip Cop investigates. Is Irwin Pregnant With A Second Child? After Irwin announced a temporary break from social media, Woman’s Day […]

Lifestyle

Smiley Face Nails Are The Latest Trend That Are Easier To Pull Off Than You Think

D
Dana Hopkins
7:15 am, July 23, 2021
Image of smiley face nails
(@elias.nails and @brushedbylead_ / Instagram)
Duck nails, metallic manis and fruit-inspired nails have all had their time to shine. But there’s a new kid in town.

Smiley face manis are in, and they’ll be the hottest nail trend for the rest of summer.  The nail trend has definite ‘90s vibes, and we are so here for it! Simple, cute, nostalgic, and fun, this nail trend looks great on anyone. 

Say Cheese

TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest have tons of smiley face nail inspiration for you to scroll through. The look is easy to pull off, and can be done on your natural nails or acrylics.

For the classic yellow smiley face nail, use OPI’s Exotic Bird’s Don’t Tweet to paint your nails. Then, grab a nail art pen and doodle a smiley face on each nail.

OPI Nail Lacquer, Exotic Birds Do Not Tweet
OPI Nail Lacquer, Exotic Birds Do Not Tweet
shop now Buy Now
Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen, Black
Sally Hansen Nail Art Pen, Black
shop now Buy Now

Negative Space Smiley 

Another way to sport the smiley face nail trend is by grabbing a nude nail color and two fun colors. Utilizing negative space, paint small circles onto your nail. Taking your nail art pen, draw some smiles. With splashes of color throughout, you’ll be smiling in no time!  

Eternal 4 Collection – Wild Nudes
Eternal 4 Collection – Wild Nudes
shop now Buy Now

Simply Smiley

Yin-yang symbols, cherries, smiley faces, oh my! This understated and neutral look has a complete ‘90s vibe. We love it! Paint your nails any color, and go crazy with stickers. Its the simplest way to get a jaw-dropping mani.

Smiling Face Nail Art Stickers (5 Sheets)
Smiling Face Nail Art Stickers (5 Sheets)
shop now Buy Now

