Smiley Face Nails Are The Latest Trend That Are Easier To Pull Off Than You Think

Duck nails, metallic manis and fruit-inspired nails have all had their time to shine. But there’s a new kid in town.

Smiley face manis are in, and they’ll be the hottest nail trend for the rest of summer. The nail trend has definite ‘90s vibes, and we are so here for it! Simple, cute, nostalgic, and fun, this nail trend looks great on anyone.

Say Cheese

TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest have tons of smiley face nail inspiration for you to scroll through. The look is easy to pull off, and can be done on your natural nails or acrylics.

For the classic yellow smiley face nail, use OPI’s Exotic Bird’s Don’t Tweet to paint your nails. Then, grab a nail art pen and doodle a smiley face on each nail.

Negative Space Smiley

Another way to sport the smiley face nail trend is by grabbing a nude nail color and two fun colors. Utilizing negative space, paint small circles onto your nail. Taking your nail art pen, draw some smiles. With splashes of color throughout, you’ll be smiling in no time!

Simply Smiley

Yin-yang symbols, cherries, smiley faces, oh my! This understated and neutral look has a complete ‘90s vibe. We love it! Paint your nails any color, and go crazy with stickers. Its the simplest way to get a jaw-dropping mani.

