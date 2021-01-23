'Skeletal' Angelina Jolie Wearing Kids' Clothes After 'Scary' Weight Loss?

Hollywood traditionally praises the slender figures of actresses, which sadly cause some to go overboard and get down to unhealthy weights. A recent report claims Angelina Jolie has gotten so skinny she now can wear her daughter's clothes. Gossip Cop took a look into the story.
The Globe told its readers “don’t be surprised if you see Angelina Jolie dressed like a little girl” because those are “the only duds that fit her.” Sources say “Maleficent babe is a bag of bones, with her weight hovering at a dangerously low 96 pounds.” The Hackers star “barely touches a balanced meal, her sleep pattern’s way out of whack and, of course, the stress levels have never been worse.”
The article uses recent photos of Jolie with the caption “Angie wears hand-me-down clothes that once belonged to [her] daughters].” Jolie “tries to hide her skeletal problem by wearing custom-made outfits to mask her twiggy figure when she goes out,” but would prefer to wear her children’s clothes at home.
The photos used to exemplify how “skeletal” Jolie is are clearly not her children’s clothes. She’s wearing a high-necked dress that looks tailored for her specifically. This tabloid would have you believe Jolie is wearing her 14-year-old’s clothes at home when she clearly has the means and access to have clothing tailored for her figure. That is absurd.
There is no evidence whatsoever that Jolie “at home” likes to wear her kid’s clothing. It’s difficult to imagine how the tabloid would know what clothing she wears inside her own house. This whole story is made up of unreliable testimony with an impossible amount of information, so Gossip Cop is busting the story.
The National Enquirer ran a story last year saying Jolie’s weight was down to 99 pounds. The Enquirer chose that number seemingly to look more authoritative than 100, and Globe probably chose 96 just to undercut the previous weight. Only Jolie and maybe her closest confidants would know her weight that specifically, and nobody in that circle of trust would talk to this tabloid.
This tabloid has a terrible track record when it comes to stories about Jolie. It claimed she was adopting a seventh child, but no child ever came. We also busted its story that she and Pitt were planning a family vacation one month before it claimed Jolie was whisking the kids to London.
Throw in an absurd story about Jolie using witchcraft to win her custody battle, and it becomes obvious that this tabloid doesn’t actually know anything about Jolie’s personal life. This story is just another hate-filled hit-piece targeting Jolie’s weight, which are a dime-a-dozen.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.