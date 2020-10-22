Singer Lily Allen Releases Her Own Sex Toy

View this post on Instagram

I'm really excited to reveal something I've been working on with one of my favourite brands @womanizerglobal... My very own sex toy! The Liberty is available everywhere now. Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience. Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully this little toy will help you do that! #IMasturbate #LilyAllenxWomanizer. Get yours now via the link in my bio