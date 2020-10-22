John Cena Was A 'Groomzilla' While Planning $5 Million Wedding? Celebrities John Cena Was A 'Groomzilla' While Planning $5 Million Wedding?
Singer Lily Allen Releases Her Own Sex Toy

Lily Allen at 2019 Brit Awards
(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

English singer-songwriter Lily Allen has just released a limited edition vibrator in collaboration with sex toy brand Womanizer.

All About Lily Allen's New Toy

For those who might blush at the thought, we've got news for you: If you're old enough to remember her reign as the queen of MySpace, you're old enough for bedroom gadgets. Liberty by Lily Allen is a handheld device made in a bright shade called "rebellious pink."

"Loving yourself should be the most normal thing in the world," she says in a new ad for the product. "We all deserve amazing orgasms, right? So let's be open about it."

Allen is taking her title as the brand's Chief Liberation Officer seriously. She and Womanizer have launched a #IMasturbate campaign on social media to "wipe out the social stigma around female pleasure."

Allen Is The Perfect Ambassador For Female Empowerment

In 2005, after struggling with industry executives to get her music career off the ground, Allen took the reins and posted demos on a personal MySpace page. By 2006, she was working with top producer Mark Ronson and saw her album make Entertainment Weekly's annual Top 10 list. Since then, The "Smile" singer has made headlines not only for her music but for being a provocateur. She detailed her wild ride in 2018's My Thoughts Exactly, a memoir about "feminism, the tabloids, money, faking orgasms, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, stalking and parking tickets."

Allen is currently working on a new concept album. No word on a release date, but in the meantime, we appreciate creative collaborations like these. We expect it to generate a lot of buzz (no pun intended).

At least we know (or hope!) the faking orgasms phase of her life is now over. If she's not relying on her own toy, she's got Stranger Things actor David Harbour to help. In September, the couple married in Las Vegas (complete with an Elvis impersonator to officiate) and cute as could be.

