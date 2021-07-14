Here’s How You Can Save Over $4,000 A Year Without Making Any Major Changes

Whether you’re saving up for a trip, gathering your dollars for a home upgrade or just want some extra cash, these four easy-to-follow steps will have you saving over $4,000 a year. And we’re being serious.

1. Switch To Reusable Items

Even though we try to be more eco-conscious in our homes, some things still get overlooked. For example, switching out our single-use items to reusable ones is a great way to save some cash while helping the environment.

Paper towels are products we buy to ultimately throw away. Sure, sometimes paper towels are needed for a particular spill. However, using SWESEdishcloths is a great alternative. They can be cleaned and disinfected to use up to 200 times. Once they’ve done their fair share of cleanup, throw them in the compost to break down. According to their website, one SWEDEdishcloth equals 17 rolls of paper towels. If your family uses around two rolls a week, you’ll save about $6.30 weekly.

2. Skip The Coffee Shop

Your morning cup of coffee is another place to save some cash.

When I worked at Starbucks, there was a woman who came in every day and ordered a venti caramel macchiato; sometimes I would see her twice a day! Regardless of your beverage of choice, brewing your own will save you lots, as an average coffee drinker will have a couple of cups a day.

Instead of spending $20+ a week at the coffee shop, us your Keurig or coffee pot.

(Svitlana Hulko / Shutterstock)

3. Utilize Free Services For Entertainment

Finding free sources of entertainment is kind of my hobby! There are so many fun things to do outdoors, free places to visit and free services to benefit from. One thing I love to do is borrow movies, audiobooks and books from my local library using Libby and Overdrive.

By renting free movies weekly and saving the theater as something for a special occasion, you’ll obviously save some major cash. A typical adult theater ticket costs $13, and that’s not counting refreshments. With a small drink and small popcorn, you’ll be spending $25 per person when it’s all said and done. Whether you go to the theater every week, attend an event or spend that $25 else where, save that money instead and help your bank account by looking into free entertainment.

4. Make Meals At Home

Even if you only order take-out once or twice a week, it adds up in the long run. You could be spending $30 a week! Instead, try cutting it down to a couple of times a month and cook at home for the remainder of the days.

Start by creating a grocery list and stick to it! And if you can order online with a waived their pickup fee, that’s even better. This way, you stay away from impulse buys and save time and money.

