Simon Cowell Ready To Get Married To Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Silverman: Report

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman have been together since 2013. The couple has one son together, but they've also faced some scrutiny in their relationship. Silverman was married to Cowell’s former friend when the two began seeing each other. Now, a tabloid suggests that Cowell is ready to put a ring on Silverman's finger. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, “life-long” bachelor, Simon Cowell has had a change of heart after his motorcycle incident and is finally ready to tie the knot with Lauren Silverman. The tabloid states that after the former American Idol judge underwent surgery to repair the injuries he sustained from the accident, Cowell “feels lucky to be alive.” An insider says, “Simon knows he could have died or been paralyzed for life after the accident. But the one constant in his difficult rehab after surgery has been Lauren, and he wants to pay her back with a ring.”
The source continues, saying that the mishap brought the couple closer than ever. “Lauren has been Simon’s guardian angel. He now sees there is no other person in his life that he can absolutely depend on like her,” they say. The paper’s informant notes that Cowell used to be “comfortable” with never being married, but now wants to commit to Silverman. The tabloid maintains that the couple is aiming for a summer ceremony that apparently could be in Los Angeles, England, or both. “But either way,” the tipster says, “it will be the event of the season.”
Gossip Cop, however, has already corrected a similar story from the same tabloid months ago. The publication asserted Simon Cowell was secretly marrying Lauren Silverman in 2019, which we disproved. Now, the paper seems to be recycling its tale but has no new proof to support its claim. Cowell and Silverman are still very much together, but no marriage certificate has surfaced. The pair was seen over the summer with their son, Eric, at the beach, and Silverman is still being referred to as Cowell’s girlfriend.
This also isn’t the first incorrect report we’ve busted about Cowell from the tabloids. A few months ago, the Globe reported that Cowell was feared to be “losing control of his limbs” after his scary accident. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony narrative when it came out. The host recovered from the accident and was seen walking around multiple times.
The Enquirer has also incorrectly purported other celebrities were getting married. Last June, the same tabloid alleged that Taylor Swift was marrying longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story after finding it to be inaccurate. Swift isn’t even engaged to Alwyn. The tabloids have no real insight into these celebrities.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.