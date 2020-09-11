Simon Cowell, Mariah Carey: Why American Idol Judges Left The Show

Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj: Season 12

To make up for the loss of two big-name judges, pop diva Mariah Carey and rapper Nicki Minaj were brought in for Season 12. The two clashed both onscreen and backstage, however, and their feud was part of the reason they both bowed out after a single season on American Idol. Both superstars also cited a focus on their careers as their reason for leaving as well, but the two’s obvious distaste for each other was clear the whole season long. Soon after Carey announced she was leaving Idol to go on tour with Miguel, Minaj revealed that she was leaving the show as well in order to focus on her music.