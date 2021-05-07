Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Simon Cowell Engaged To Long-Time Girlfriend Per Report

A
Ariel Gordon
8:00 am, May 7, 2021
Simon Cowell in a white button up
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Are Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman ready to tie the knot? That was one tabloid’s story six months ago. Gossip Cop investigated the claims then, but a lot can change in six months. We’re taking another look at the rumor.

‘Life-Long Bachelor’ Simon Cowell Engaged?

Half a year ago, the National Enquirer reported that Simon Cowell was ready to propose to his long-time girlfriend, Lauren Silverman. The tabloid claimed that a recent motorcycle accident of Cowell’s left him feeling “lucky to be alive.” Apparently, the incident left Cowell with a new appreciation for not only his life, but Silverman as well.

“Simon knows he could have died or been paralyzed for life after the accident. But the one constant in his difficult rehab after surgery has been Lauren, and he wants to pay her back with a ring,” mused the tabloid’s inside source. While Cowell had a horrible accident that resulted in surgery to repair his injuries, the whole ordeal apparently came with a silver lining for his relationship.

As Cowell recovered, “Lauren has been Simon’s guardian angel. He know sees there is no other person in his life that he can absolutely depend on like her,” insisted the insider. While the publication alleged that Cowell had never wanted to get married before, he was certain he wanted to take that next step with Silverman. The magazine even claimed the couple was tossing around the idea of a summer ceremony, either in LA, England, or even one in each.

Simon Cowell Finally Ready To Commit?

So, is it true Cowell and Silverman are engaged and planning their wedding? Of course not. It wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true six months later. While it’s clear the couple is still together, there’s absolutely nothing to suggest they have any wedding plans in the works. After spending over a decade together, it’s obvious Cowell and Silverman are committed to one another, and they don’t need to get married to prove that.

Besides, this is an all-too familiar story for the National Enquirer. The tabloid made a similar claim back in 2019 that Cowell and Silverman had secretly tied the knot, which Gossip Cop disproved. That being said, Cowell and Silverman are not the tabloid’s only target.

The publication has relentlessly speculated for years that long-time couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are getting married. Back in 2019, the tabloid insisted their son inspired them to finally tie the knot which Gossip Cop proved was a flat-out lie. The magazine also claimed in a very similar fashion to the report on Cowell, that a recent health scare of Russell’s had given him the push he needed to pop the question. It’s clearly an old hat for the tabloid, and the entire article was a work of fiction.

