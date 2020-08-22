Simon Cowell Could 'Lose Control' Of Limbs After Back Surgery According To Report

Former American Idol judge Simon Cowell recently broke part of his back in a biking accident. One tabloid is now claiming Cowell is “doomed to [a] life of pain,” which may mean he could “lose control of his legs and arms.” Gossip Cop can debunk this story.
Cowell revealed on twitter that he had suffered a serious injury in a bike accident.
Now the Globe reports that the injury is more severe than Cowell is letting on. Calling his accident an “electric bike stunt,” the tabloid claims he “may” have “failed back syndrome,” which is a real and very serious condition. His family “watched in horror,” the tabloid vividly says, after Cowell fell. At no point was Cowell’s fall ever called a stunt by anyone involved, nor does the tabloid need to bring the WrestleMania: The Album producer into the story just for horror. The tabloid concludes by saying Cowell is worried he “will have to give up his work altogether.”
The tabloid learned about all the things that could go wrong for Cowell from a doctor “who has not treated Simon.” No medical advice should ever be believed unless the professional has actually treated the patient, and it’s irresponsible to print a story like this if that’s the only evidence available. It seems the tabloid approached a random surgeon and said “what’s the worst thing that could happen to a back.”
Gossip Cop reached out to our own source close to Cowell who assured us this story was not true. Cowell has already returned home and will hopefully return to America’s Got Talent before the season’s end. With Cowell quickly on the mend, we can safely say this story is not true.
The Globe loves publishing depressing and ultimately bogus stories. It claimed Meghan Markle was struggling with depression and weight issues after her pregnancy. The tabloid is a bully in all matters Markle, and Gossip Cop debunked the hurtful story.
Additional sorrow can be found in its fake death stories. This magazine claimed Whoopi Goldberg fears dying. It has been claimed on more than one occasion that Queen Elizabeth was dying. It even alleged Pope Francis was dying of coronavirus.
Gossip Cop debunked all these phony death stories. Simon Cowell is not really at risk of losing control of his limbs. This is just another example of the Globe parading the worst theories it can imagine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.