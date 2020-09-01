Sienna Miller Has Been Romantically Attached To Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson And Others

A Robert Pattinson Affair

Robert Pattinson was once said to be dating Miller. OK! Australia claimed “Rob has been a delightful distraction for Sienna” after a break-up. The two had been “always platonic,” but now there was something more. Actually, there was nothing more. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Miller who went on the record that the two were not dating. The Batman star is close friends with Tom Sturridge, with whom Miller shares a child. The tabloid never mentioned Sturridge, as that would mean Pattinson was dating his friend’s ex-fiancee. He too is just friends with Miller.