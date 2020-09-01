Sienna Miller Has Been Romantically Attached To Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson And Others

Sienna Miller is perhaps just as famous for the people she dates as the roles that she takes. The GI Joe: Rise of Cobra star landed on the tabloid radar after her relationship with Jude Law very publicly went south. She’s currently dating art mogul David Zwirner, and there are unconfirmed rumors that they’re engaged. This yearlong relationship hasn’t stopped tabloids from pairing Miller with just about everybody under the sun.
The co-stars of The Loudest Voice started “getting cozy” offset according to Woman’s Day Australia. A supposed source said Russell Crowe “still manages to charm women even when he’s in a fat suit carrying a cane.” Miller was apparently “smitten” and “enamored” by the Gladiator star. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close tot he situation who confirmed the two were not dating, however.
Robert Pattinson was once said to be dating Miller. OK! Australia claimed “Rob has been a delightful distraction for Sienna” after a break-up. The two had been “always platonic,” but now there was something more. Actually, there was nothing more. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Miller who went on the record that the two were not dating. The Batman star is close friends with Tom Sturridge, with whom Miller shares a child. The tabloid never mentioned Sturridge, as that would mean Pattinson was dating his friend’s ex-fiancee. He too is just friends with Miller.
Known more being married to Jennifer Aniston than anything else in his private life, Justin Theroux is constantly the topic of gossip. According to OK!, Theroux and Sienna Miller started dating after the Bruv Club by Chaos x Love launch party in New York City. “Women are just drawn to Justin,” a supposed insider said. There was no evidence provided that the two were flirting; Theroux is a social person who goes to a lot of Hollywood parties and chats with a lot of people. It doesn't mean he's dating them all. A source close to Miller told Gossip Cop exclusively that there was “no truth” to this story, as the two are “just friends.”
You know you’ve made it in Hollywood when any tabloid, in this case, OK!, claims you’re dating Brad Pitt. Back in 2018, Sienna Miller and the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star were apparently making their relationship “official” after “getting serious.” If a relationship gets “official,” that would mean some kind of official statement or talk show banter the tabloid could have pointed to. Alas, the story was completely made-up. Miller herself called the dating rumors “predictable and silly.”