Should Wendy Williams Be Worried About Losing Her Show?

Wendy Williams tells like it is. The longtime television host is known for spilling the tea whether we like it or not. Recently. The former radio jockey released a documentary that reveals shocking secrets about her personal life and early, tumultuous days as a radio DJ. Williams gained further notoriety on her syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, yet, the media personality has had some questionable moments on the show that has fans questioning if Williams would be getting the boot. Gossip Cop has gathered a few rumors we’ve investigated about the “shock jockette” and her television career.
In 2020, the Globe purported Wendy Williams suffered an on-air stroke after exhibiting concerning behavior. According to an insider, the host, “zigzagged when she walked on staged. She couldn’t pronounce the word ‘jealous’ and seemed confused. She couldn’t say Adele’s name properly and even one-syllable words were difficult for her.” The insider added Williams couldn’t focus and required help from one of her crew members. The paper later its tune, claiming Williams’ behavior “wasn’t anything new” and referred to her as a “recovering boozer and cocaine junkie.” Gossip Cop found the report to be both insensitive and flat wrong. To highlight Williams’ past issues with substance abuse as the reason why she had an “on-air” stroke is just sensationalism and she later addressed that she was simply having an off-day.
Amid her health issues, Williams also came under fire for her comments on certain celebrities. For instance, the media personality received backlash for apparently mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s facial scar. In true Wendy Williams fashion, the host pulled up a photo of the actor and pointed towards his scar above his lip. “When he shaves off his mustache, he's got a hairline fracture, he's got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate,” Williams stated to her audience members. Following the comment, Williams was called out by several celebrities on social media for her remarks. The host quickly apologized, though it’s unknown if Phoenix forgave Williams, or if her statements even bothered the actor.
The ordeal only added to the mounting issues the host faced last year. In addition to the controversial comments about Phoenix, Williams was slammed for her “distasteful” remarks about the horrific murder of Drew Carey’s former fiance, Amie Harwick, mocking the tragic event by using the famous Price Is Right catchphrase, "Come on down!" Williams never publicly apologized for the way she joked about Harwick’s untimely death, but the poorly timed statement didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.
In 2019, the often incorrect website, Naughty Gossip, revealed Wendy Williams was worried Nick Cannon would steal her show. For those who don’t remember, Williams took a brief hiatus from her talk show and had several friends fill in her for, including Cannon. However, the blog declared Williams feared Cannon sneakily longed to get rid of her. A source spilled to the outlet, “Nick signed a deal behind her back with her producers to get his talk show.” Gossip Cop clarified the bogus report. Nick Cannon never signed a deal with Wendy Williams producers to get his show. Cannon actually has his own talk show in works that will come out this year. As for Williams, the host has stated several times that she and Cannon are friends. Why would he stab his friend in the back?
All in all, whether people love or hate her, Wendy Williams has made it clear that she is here to stay.
