Should Wendy Williams Be Worried About Losing Her Show?

Nick Cannon Tried To Steal Wendy Williams' Job?

In 2019, the often incorrect website, Naughty Gossip, revealed Wendy Williams was worried Nick Cannon would steal her show. For those who don’t remember, Williams took a brief hiatus from her talk show and had several friends fill in her for, including Cannon. However, the blog declared Williams feared Cannon sneakily longed to get rid of her. A source spilled to the outlet, “Nick signed a deal behind her back with her producers to get his talk show.” Gossip Cop clarified the bogus report. Nick Cannon never signed a deal with Wendy Williams producers to get his show. Cannon actually has his own talk show in works that will come out this year. As for Williams, the host has stated several times that she and Cannon are friends. Why would he stab his friend in the back?