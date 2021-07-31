Should Katy Perry Be Worried About Orlando Bloom’s ‘Flirty Night’ With Sharon Stone?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016. However, one tabloid is reporting that their relationship might not be on solid ground after Bloom was caught talking cheek-to-cheek with Sharon Stone. Gossip Cop investigates.

Orlando Bloom Was Too Comfortable With Sharon Stone?

Woman’s Day points out that Katy Perry was nowhere to be seen at the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival. Her husband was there though, and the outlet reports that Bloom got a little too close to Stone for his wife’s liking. The duo was doing more than just posing for pictures, the magazine argues, they were also whispering in each other’s ears and, of course, flirting.

The publication used fan backlash to support their claim. “Katie [sic] had better watch that he doesn’t rub any more than shoulders with that man-eater,” one commenter wrote online. “She seems irresistible to most men – and [he’d] make a delicious conquest.”

Is Katy Perry Panicked?

The article was accompanied by photos of Bloom and Stone in close quarters at the Gala Dinner. What wasn’t included in the article was that Fatal Attraction star hosted the event, making the rounds to all the guests and leading a toast. Her son Roan was even in attendance, so any canoodling between the actors wouldn’t have been appropriate. In many of the photos from the Gala, Stone looks friendly with everyone, twirling for photographers and even posing lying down on steps. The actress also notoriously said she’s done with dating and just denied rumors she was dating rapper RMR after she sat next to him at an event.

Also, Bloom and Perry’s relationship is solid. If the article’s only proof is a few strategic photos and a quote from anonymous internet trolls who can’t even spell Perry’s first name right and weren’t even at the event, then there wasn’t much of a story there to begin with.

Not The First Time

Woman’s Day has made up plenty of false stories about Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship. In an article from May 2020, Perry was apparently demanding her fiance give up his partying ways, even though everyone was in lockdown and no one was going to social gatherings. The publication also said the reason behind his “party lifestyle” was that he wasn’t ready to be a father, even though he had a 9-year-old son at the time. In an even crazier accusation, the outlet ran a story saying the couple’s relationship was at a breaking point because of the death of his dog. Gossip Cop found the claim ridiculous and so did a rep for Perry, who confirmed the story was false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Miranda Kerr Getting ‘Revenge’ On Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry By Having Baby?

Katy Perry, Simon Cowell: The ‘American Idol’ Scandals They Want Us To Forget

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Did Lionel Richie Warn Katy Perry Not To Marry Orlando Bloom?