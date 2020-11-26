Report: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Visits Jennifer Aniston Once A Week

How does an Australian tabloid know the comings and goings of a 14-year-old kid? No American outlet has reported on these alleged clandestine visits. Wouldn't they be the first to know? How is it that a foreign tabloid got the scoop on American ones, and how truthful is this report if no other reputable outlets have picked it up? The tabloid didn't do itself any favors by forgetting to switch up the lingo. There aren't a lot of teens in the US who call their stepmothers "stepmum." That sort of slang is used primarily in the UK and Australia, which is exactly where this tabloid is from.