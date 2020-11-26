Report: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Visits Jennifer Aniston Once A Week

Has Shiloh Jolie-Pitt been hanging out at Jennifer Aniston’s house at least once a week? A source told one tabloid that the teen would head to her father’s ex-wife’s house whenever she needed a break from the “crazy” at home. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and can set the record straight.
Last month, New Idea reported that 14-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was “growing closer” to her father, Brad Pitt’s, first wife Jennifer Aniston. The outlet insisted that there have been “whispers that Brad and Jen are getting married again,” and that Shiloh loved spending time with her “new stepmum.”
Shiloh had supposedly grown tired of being at home with her mom, Angelina Jolie, and her five other siblings. A highly dubious source snitched, “Shiloh prefers peace and quiet, and with her brothers and sisters roaring around and her mum juggling a thousand things at once, Shiloh just needed a place to relax.”
Shiloh had allegedly begun spending time with Aniston whenever Pitt supposedly stopped by the Friends star’s house. After she told Aniston about the conditions back home, the actress wholeheartedly offered up her own home as the teen’s place of respite. “Jen has always had a soft spot for Shiloh and feels sorry for her being stuck between two parents, and told her she was always welcome to come and spend time at her place.
Shiloh jumped at the chance and Brad was all for it.
The outlet claimed that during these cozy home visits, Shiloh would play with Aniston’s dogs, Sophie and Clyde, and she and Aniston would make “homemade pizzas” on the patio. “It’s clear Shiloh is beginning to go more to Jen for advice and increasingly sees her as a significant adult in her life,” the source whispered.
I imagine Angelina can’t be too pleased that it’s Jen playing stepmother to her child, but with everything else going on in her life, she may not have noticed the shift.
How does an Australian tabloid know the comings and goings of a 14-year-old kid? No American outlet has reported on these alleged clandestine visits. Wouldn't they be the first to know? How is it that a foreign tabloid got the scoop on American ones, and how truthful is this report if no other reputable outlets have picked it up? The tabloid didn't do itself any favors by forgetting to switch up the lingo. There aren't a lot of teens in the US who call their stepmothers "stepmum." That sort of slang is used primarily in the UK and Australia, which is exactly where this tabloid is from.
There's also the fact that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not in a romantic relationship. They've merely remained friendly after their divorce, which took place almost 20 years ago. The two are definitely not getting married again, they're not even dating.
New Idea has an obsession with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt that's evident in every fact-free article the tabloid publishes on the teen. This is the same outlet that once claimed Shiloh "vanished" for 48-hours. That tall tale turned out to be totally false. It also once insisted that Shiloh called Jennifer Aniston "mommy," which was 100 percent made up, not to mention creepy. When a tabloid fixates on a teenager, though, things quickly get to creepy territory.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
