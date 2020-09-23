Shiloh Jolie-Pitt "Vanished" For 48 Hours? Here's The Facts

Did Shiloh Jolie-Pitt disappear for 48 hours, leaving her mother Angelina Jolie worried sick and sending out “search parties?” One tabloid reported this was the case last week, and that news of Brad Pitt’s supposed new girlfriend was what sparked the incident. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can set the facts straight.
Last week, New Idea published an article claiming that Shiloh, already “torn” over the delays in her parents’ four-year custody battle, “cracked it and just took off” after learning of her father’s relationship with German model Nicole Poturalski.
Shiloh, already "sensitive," was especially affected by the new developments, a highly questionable source told the outlet, adding,
She’s had to deal with four years of ugly fighting between her parents, and all of a sudden her dad has this new woman who looks like her mum on the scene…It’s all too much.
According to the tabloid, Shiloh “vanished.” Quoting “word on the street,” the magazine and its source maintained that there was a “frantic search party” to find Shiloh, and that the cops had even been called to the scene. The source went on to say,
Her staff could be seen combing the streets around the neighborhood, so word got around with locals pretty quickly about what was going on.
Eventually, Shiloh called her mother to explain that she was just at a friend’s house, to the great relief of all involved. Jolie agreed to let her daughter stay “as long as she needed,” which kind of deflates the “Shiloh: Missing For 48 Hours” banner that runs across the page. Regardless, the almost certainly fake source continued, “Shiloh obviously just needed some time to think, and Angelina respects that. What she doesn’t respect is Brad parading this stunning German model around Europe, knowing the kids will see it all.”
She holds Brad firmly responsible for Shiloh’s disappearance.
Honestly, what proof do we even have that Shiloh “disappeared” in the first place? Even taking the story at face value, it just seems like Shiloh took off for a few hours before letting her mom know where she was, not the "48 hours" the tabloid markets on its cover. Besides, if “word got around with locals” about the disappearance and “frantic search party,” why is the only outlet covering the news some dinky Australian tabloid? It seems doubtful that there would be so many witnesses, yet no word of the disturbance from American outlets. That’s because this tall tale was too outlandish for even the scummiest of tabloids to touch. This is certainly a new low for New Idea.
This was the same outlet that insisted that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had asked Alia Shawkat to be the surrogate for the pair’s baby. Gossip Cop determined the story was false since Aniston and Pitt have not been a couple for nearly two decades. The tabloid also insinuated that Pitt and Angelina Jolie had begun hooking up again, which was breaking Aniston’s heart. A total load of nonsense. This gossip rag clearly doesn’t have a foot in reality.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.