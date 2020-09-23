Shiloh Jolie-Pitt "Vanished" For 48 Hours? Here's The Facts

Honestly, what proof do we even have that Shiloh “disappeared” in the first place? Even taking the story at face value, it just seems like Shiloh took off for a few hours before letting her mom know where she was, not the "48 hours" the tabloid markets on its cover. Besides, if “word got around with locals” about the disappearance and “frantic search party,” why is the only outlet covering the news some dinky Australian tabloid? It seems doubtful that there would be so many witnesses, yet no word of the disturbance from American outlets. That’s because this tall tale was too outlandish for even the scummiest of tabloids to touch. This is certainly a new low for New Idea.