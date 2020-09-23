Prince Harry Accused Of 'Disrespecting' Princess Diana With Netflix Deal Royals Prince Harry Accused Of 'Disrespecting' Princess Diana With Netflix Deal
Truth About Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller’s Relationship Celebrities Truth About Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller’s Relationship
Sofia Vergara Proposes To George Clooney... News Sofia Vergara Proposes To George Clooney...
Jessica Simpson Telling Husband Eric Johnson To Lose Weight Or Else? News Jessica Simpson Telling Husband Eric Johnson To Lose Weight Or Else?
Celebrities

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt "Vanished" For 48 Hours? Here's The Facts

Angelina Jolie standing with her children Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara, and Knox on the red carpet
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Did Shiloh Jolie-Pitt disappear for 48 hours, leaving her mother Angelina Jolie worried sick and sending out “search parties?” One tabloid reported this was the case last week, and that news of Brad Pitt’s supposed new girlfriend was what sparked the incident. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can set the facts straight.

Brad Pitt's New Relationship Sends Shiloh Running?

Last week, New Idea published an article claiming that Shiloh, already “torn” over the delays in her parents’ four-year custody battle, “cracked it and just took off” after learning of her father’s relationship with German model Nicole Poturalski.

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

Shiloh, already "sensitive," was especially affected by the new developments, a highly questionable source told the outlet, adding,

She’s had to deal with four years of ugly fighting between her parents, and all of a sudden her dad has this new woman who looks like her mum on the scene…It’s all too much.

A "Frantic Search Party" Ensues

According to the tabloid, Shiloh “vanished.” Quoting “word on the street,” the magazine and its source maintained that there was a “frantic search party” to find Shiloh, and that the cops had even been called to the scene. The source went on to say,

Her staff could be seen combing the streets around the neighborhood, so word got around with locals pretty quickly about what was going on.

Eventually, Shiloh called her mother to explain that she was just at a friend’s house, to the great relief of all involved. Jolie agreed to let her daughter stay “as long as she needed,” which kind of deflates the “Shiloh: Missing For 48 Hours” banner that runs across the page. Regardless, the almost certainly fake source continued, “Shiloh obviously just needed some time to think, and Angelina respects that. What she doesn’t respect is Brad parading this stunning German model around Europe, knowing the kids will see it all.”

Angelina Jolie looking over her shoulder at photographers, exposing her back tattoos
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

She holds Brad firmly responsible for Shiloh’s disappearance.

Honestly, what proof do we even have that Shiloh “disappeared” in the first place? Even taking the story at face value, it just seems like Shiloh took off for a few hours before letting her mom know where she was, not the "48 hours" the tabloid markets on its cover. Besides, if “word got around with locals” about the disappearance and “frantic search party,” why is the only outlet covering the news some dinky Australian tabloid? It seems doubtful that there would be so many witnesses, yet no word of the disturbance from American outlets. That’s because this tall tale was too outlandish for even the scummiest of tabloids to touch. This is certainly a new low for New Idea.

This was the same outlet that insisted that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had asked Alia Shawkat to be the surrogate for the pair’s baby. Gossip Cop determined the story was false since Aniston and Pitt have not been a couple for nearly two decades. The tabloid also insinuated that Pitt and Angelina Jolie had begun hooking up again, which was breaking Aniston’s heart. A total load of nonsense. This gossip rag clearly doesn’t have a foot in reality.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

Related

Did Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Break Up Because Of Media Attention?