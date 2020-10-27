Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Begging' Brad Pitt To 'Save Her' From Angelina Jolie?

The Truth About Angelina's Relationship With Shiloh

When the article came out, Gossip Cop had busted the silly report. A year later, and our verdict has remained the same. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wasn’t looking to escape from her mother, nor do the two have a bad relationship. Two months ago, Angelina Jolie revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Shiloh inspired her role in the film, The One and Only Ivan. The same can be said for the teenager’s relationship with Brad Pitt, as it was reported by the same outlet in May that the actor is close to his daughter. In short, Shiloh has a great relationship with both of her parents, despite the former pair’s current divorce and custody battle.