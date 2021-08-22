Sheryl Underwood Furious That Jerry O’Connell Gets Paid More On ‘The Talk’?

Is Jerry O’Connell already getting roped into workplace drama on The Talk? One tabloid insists Sheryl Underwood is bullying her new co-host. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jerry O’Connell Jumped Into ‘Snake Pit’ On ‘The Talk’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Jerry O’Connell may be all smiles when the cameras are rolling, but the outlet insists he’s been roped into his co-hosts’ nasty catfights behind the scenes of The Talk. According to the outlet, Sheryl Underwood has taken it upon herself to make O’Connell know he’s not welcome. An inside source dishes, “Sheryl was all welcoming when Jerry was a guest host, but now that he’s been hired she’s not sold on him at all!”

The source goes on, “She seems intent on making Jerry her whipping boy, which a lot of people think is unfair since he’s only just started.” The insider confides that Underwood is filling the power vacuum left by their controversial co-host, Sharon Osbourne. The insider muses, “With Sharon gone, Sheryl figures she’s the de facto boss,” adding, “That’s why she took the middle seat and kicked Jerry to the side! Sheryl’s sending him a message that she’s the star of the show!”

To make things tenser, the outlet reveals O’Connell is being paid more than Underwood despite only just joining the show. “You can bet Sheryll will push for a raise soon,” the snitch adds, “Poor Jerry had no idea what he was in for and if he doesn’t toughen up, Sheryl will eat his lunch!”

Sheryl Underwood ‘Steamed’ Over Being Paid Less Than Jerry O’Connell?

So, is it true O’Connell is being paid more than his Talk co-hosts? That doesn’t seem to be the case; we can explain. The premise of this story can be traced back to two reports from the disreputable tabloid, The U.S. Sun. According to one report, Underwood kicked O’Connell out of the middle seat to claim her place as the boss of the show. Another report claimed O’Connell was being paid more than his co-hosts, leading them to demand raises.

Both of these reports were completely misleading. While it’s true Underwood is sitting in the middle seat now, there’s nothing to suggest it’s because of some secret power dynamic shift. The show gives plenty of screen time and close-ups to each co-host, and their placement on the show doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. Furthermore, a spokesperson for the show outright denied the claim that O’Connell was being paid more than his co-hosts.

All of that aside, Underwood has been nothing but kind to O’Connell on the show. As viewers, we are given no reason to suspect she’s giving him a hard time behind the scenes. Furthermore, we doubt the outlet’s so-called “insiders” — if they even exist — are connected to the show at all since the National Enquirer has such a poor track record when it comes to The Talk.

The Outlet On ‘The Talk’

Gossip Cop has debunked countless stories from the Enquirer about The Talk. Last year the outlet claimed The Talk was in danger of being canceled as Drew Barrymore’s talk show gained popularity. Then the magazine alleged Sharon Osbourne was planning a TV comeback. And more recently, the tabloid reported Jerry O’Connell was “ruffling feathers” on the show. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t a trustworthy source when it comes to the talk show.