Does Shemar Moore Have A Wife? What We Know About His Dating History

Shemar Moore has been heating up TV screens ever since his days as a ’90s soap star on The Young and the Restless. Decades later, as the current lead on S.W.A.T., the actor looks like he hasn’t aged a day. It begs the question of which woman is lucky enough to be Shemar Moore’s wife. The answer might surprise you. Find out everything about Moore’s dating history and the rumors surrounding his relationship status.

Is Shemar Moore Married?

Despite being one of the most handsome and talented actors on primetime television, Shemar Moore is very much single. But it’s not for a lack of trying. Over the years, the 50-year-old has been linked to a number of recognizable females (more on that later). In 2016, when he announced his departure from Criminal Minds, he revealed his desire to settle down and find ‘The One.’

“I need balance in my life,” Moore told TV Line. “I love what I do for a living, I love it from ‘action’ to ‘cut’, but I also want to walk my dogs, travel, get married, have kids. I want balance, and it’s hard to do with the schedule that we have.”

Unfortunately, Moore hasn’t achieved those goals in the five years since he gave that interview. Perhaps that’s why the actor has been plagued with rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.

Is Shemar Moore Gay?

(Prometheus72/Shutterstock.com)

For years, rumors have circulated regarding Moore’s sexual preferences. Suspicions that he preferred men were raised in 2016, when a trans fan posted a Snapchat vid of the actor giving her a kiss on the cheek. Fans freaked out over the encounter, but Moore waved it off as manufactured drama.

“I have fans that are gay, men that come up to me, and they’re inspired by me, or they like me as an entertainer, and they want to give me a hug or take pictures with me,” he told BET that same year. “What, am I supposed to not put my arm around them or stand next to them, and if the man next to me in the picture is gay, that makes me gay? That’s just simple minded ignorance, and I don’t play that.”

Some might say Moore doth protest too much. He has used Instagram on multiple occasions to address the rumor; take this 2017 post where he writes, “Is he gay? NOT EVEN A LITTLE BIT!!!”

He responded to trolls again in May 2019, after he posted an Instagram pic of his ripped abs.

“Seriously, stop trying so hard,” one commenter wrote. “IT’S OK THAT YOU’RE GAY! We still love you!”

“Introduce me to your man so I can turn him DOWN and turn YOU… OUT!!!” Moore replied. “Keep playing with me… I’m READY!!!!!!”

(Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

Shemar Moore certainly has an impressive dating history to back up his claims of being a heterosexual heartbreaker.

In the mid-90s, his girlfriends included Halle Berry and R&B singer Toni Braxton. He also dated former Miss Universe contestant (and Miss Switzerland) Lauriane Gilliéron.

But his type isn’t limited to beauty queens. He can also handle a tough chick. In 2015, Moore dated pro-soccer player Shawna Gordon. He gushed about her in an interview with Ellen Degeneres, telling the host:

“My grandmother told me a long time ago, she’s up there smiling at me, she said I told you, I told you, when you least expect it, she’s going to show up and bite you on the tush.”

Some believed the hunk then moved on to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks. But Moore shot the rumors down in a YouTube video. (He also took a moment to deny being gay, natch.)

“Met her one time at a talk show a year ago,” he explained. “Flirted with her, kissed on her, drank with her at the talk show. Took pictures with her at the talk show. Ain’t dating somebody I don’t know. Don’t watch reality TV.”

Watch him set the record straight in this quick rant:

Does Shemar Moore Currently Have A Girlfriend?

Moore was last linked to Quantico star Anabelle Acosta; however, the couple reportedly split in 2019.

As of now, Moore appears to be single. The actor contracted Covid in December 2020, which may have put a pause on his dating life. But now that he’s recovered and S.W.A.T. is nearing the end of its fourth season, maybe we’ll see a new lady by his side in the near future.