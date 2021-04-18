Sheletta Chapital: What We Know About Anthony Mackie’s Ex-Wife

Audiences adore Anthony Mackie for his ability to transform and adapt to any role. He can play a wisecracking superhero with impeccable comedic timing, but he can also hold his own in serious dramas. Mackie has been in the public eye for years, but he’s managed to keep much of his private life under wraps. Did you know that he was once married to his childhood sweetheart? Here’s what you need to know about Sheletta Chapital, Anthony Mackie’s ex-wife.

Anthony Mackie Is Currently Starring In ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Anthony Mackie has established himself as a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last few years. He first portrayed his character, Falcon, in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, starring alongside Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Sebastian Stan. Since then, he’s appeared in five other MCU films as the high-flying superhero: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

He is currently starring in the Disney+ hit series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It’s the streaming platform’s biggest debut to date, outpacing both WandaVision and The Mandalorian.

Before he strapped on metal wings and became an onscreen superhero, Mackie appeared in a number of productions, both on stage and on screen. He’s flexed his acting skills over the years, popping up in a multitude of projects spanning across multiple genres. He was even in two Academy-Award-winning films: Million Dollar Baby and The Hurt Locker.

Anthony Mackie Married His Childhood Sweetheart, Sheletta Chapital, In 2014

In 2014, Mackie married his childhood sweetheart, Sheletta Chapital. The two met in New Orleans when they were just second graders. He recalled their first meeting in an interview with Queen Latifah.

“I was coming from a very bad school and going to a very good school,” he recalled. “And when I walked into second grade, it was Dr. Seuss day. And we had the little hot plate out, and the teacher was making green eggs and ham. So, you know, I walk in and I look and I see this girl with these little ratty pigtails and skinny legs and I was like, ‘Wow!'”

The two dated on and off since they were kids, and he even joked that Chapital used to beat him up for his lunch money in grade school.

Fast forward to 2009, and the two reconnected. In an interview with James Corden, Mackie mentioned that the two rekindled their flame when they ran into each other at a concert. She put her number in Mackie’s cell phone, and it was on from there.

The couple exchanged vows back in 2014 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. A source told Page Six, that the beachfront ceremony was “low-key and super-relaxed,” and the two tied the knot in front of about 150 close family members.

Sheletta Chapital Has Four Kids With Anthony Mackie

Over the years, Chapital and Mackie had four sons. The boys range in age from four to eleven, but they keep their kids out of the spotlight for the most part.

What we do know about their kids, is that they don’t really care that their dad is an Avenger. “They’re pretty much really not into me as an actor at all,” Mackie told People. “It’s shockingly funny how much they couldn’t care less about me being in movies.”

Their kids are currently more into video games and Twitch streamers, but Mackie is enjoying seeing them evolve and grow into their own unique personalities.

“They’re getting to the age where their individual personalities are starting to show, it’s fun to be able to embrace that and experience their growth as individuals.”

Sheletta Chapital And Anthony Mackie Quietly Divorced In 2018

Although they’ve known each other since they were seven years old, Chapital and Mackie’s marriage only lasted four years. They divorced in 2018, and their split was just as low-key as their wedding. In fact, the word about their split didn’t surface until 2019 when TMZ shared the news. However, their breakup was reportedly amicable, and they share joint custody of their four boys.

These days, Chapital still lives in New Orleans, where the couple first connected. She stays out of the spotlight and appears to live a normal life outside of showbiz. It’s not clear if she’s found a new partner since leaving her longtime lover.

Meanwhile, you can catch Mackie flying through the sky and taking out bad guys on The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. As far as his love life goes, he’s still pretty private. This Avenger might be an eligible bachelor, but we can’t say for sure.