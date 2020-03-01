Here’s The Deal With Shawn Mendes And Justin Bieber’s ‘Feud’

By Elyse Johnson |

More than a few outlets keep asking about a rumored feud between two popular Canadian singers. It’s being asked again and again if Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes are friends. While both are loved for their talents and looks, it wouldn’t be far-fetched if the two weren’t exactly fond of each other. Throughout the years, there have been plenty of “beefs” in the music industry, due to either publicity stunts are artists just not liking each other. While Mendes is still fairly new to the scene, Justin Bieber has been around for some time, as he began his career at the age of 13 after being discovered in 2008. Since then, Bieber has gone on to sell over 105 million records worldwide and is one the world’s best selling artists.

Shawn Mendes was discovered in 2013 after posting videos of his talents on Vine. Mendes was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time in 2018 after having four pop singles in the number 1 spot on the Billboard charts. Mendes was the only person to do this before the age of 20 — and it might be the reason so many are unsure of the relationship between the two. So what’s the deal between these two pop singers?

The roots of the Canadian conundrum

It seems that the drama first started because of Mendes’ friendship with Hailey Baldwin. For those who don’t recall, Mendes was briefly linked to Baldwin, who is now married to Bieber. Mendes was seen helping the model at the Met Gala in May 2018, leading to speculations that the two were dating. Two months after this, Bieber and Baldwin announced their engagement. Mendes revealed that he sent a text to the model, wishing her well on her impending nuptials.

In June 2018, Mendes continued to speak highly of Bieber and Baldwin and even spoke on how he felt about being compared to Bieber. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people. When I first started out, everybody was like, ‘Oh, how do you feel about being compared to Justin?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, how do I feel?’ That’s the best thing anyone could say to me. He’s the man,” Mendes stated.

From this statement, it doesn’t seem that there was any bad blood between Justin Bieber or Shawn Mendes. However, in July 2018, Bieber released a song with Quavo, DJ Khaled, and Chance The Rapper called “No Brainer.” There was a line in the song that had fans scratching their heads as to whom Bieber was referring. “It ain’t that hard to choose. Him or me, be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer,” the singer crooned. Of course, Bieber never came out and said this line was targeted at Mendes but fans seemed to think it was.

Bieber defended his then-fiancee’s friendship with Mendes after a fan posted a screenshot of indicating Mendes liked one of Baldwin’s posts. Bieber simply commented with the caption, “relax their [sic] friends”.

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber: The Princes of Pop

Unfortunately, rumors of a feud sparked up once again last April after Shawn Mendes was featured on the cover of The Observer Magazine, where he was dubbed the new “Prince of Pop.” Justin Bieber left an obviously playful comment on the singer’s Instagram post of the cover, challenging his fellow northerner to a hockey-style brawl in full Canadian slang. The “Yummy” singer immediately left a clarifying comment, writing “there is no competition and it was playful joke people relax… there’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music. I’m just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon.” Mendes, of course, laughed at the comment and jokingly welcomed the challenge.

In May 2019, Shawn Mendes was questioned if he were to fight his fellow Canadian singer, who would win the fight. “I think I’m bigger and I weigh more. I think he has another type of level that he can click into that I don’t have. I don’t possess the switch that he does,” Mendes explained on The Elvis Duran Show. While this doesn’t seem like Mendes is trying to pick a fight with Bieber and that his comments were in good humor, it’s easy to see how this statement could be misconstrued, especially without the hockey comment as context.

Shawn Mendes voice makes me smile. Truly a gift to be able to move peoples emotions through songs!So proud of you brother!Great album! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 5, 2016

As of now, there aren’t any new developments or drama, and the two seem to still be on good terms. Regardless of which is the Prince of Pop, it’s impossible to argue with either’s success. That being said, we’ll be chirping in the stands if these two grinders ever do take to the ice!