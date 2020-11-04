Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Just Adopted The Cutest New Puppy – See The Pics!

"At first when I got here it was like the beginning of the album process and I was in full panic state. I was like, there's no way I'm gonna make music. This is gonna be impossible," he said. "But a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning. You start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks. You have your coffee mug you use the same one every day and it just becomes really nice. Which sounds so normal for everyone else, but it's abnormal for me."