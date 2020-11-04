Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Just Adopted The Cutest New Puppy – See The Pics!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have just shared some exciting news—they’re the proud parents of an adorable new pooch!
Yesterday, the 22-year old “If I Can't Have You” crooner introduced the world to the pairs new dog, Tarzan, by posting a series of sweet photos and videos to his Instagram feed. In one vid, Cabello is holding her new furry friend in the backseat of a car, trying to get him to turn to the camera while Mendes drives. In another, the musical couple is seen playing with Tarzan on the floor while the pup eagerly checks himself out in the camera. “He loves himself, it’s a good sign,” Cabello cleverly quips.
The famous pair are no stranger to being dog parents. Cabello is also mom to a Shih Tzu named Leo, a long-haired Chihuahua named Eugene, and a black German Shepherd named Thunder. Just last weekend, on Halloween day, Cabello and Mendes were spotted in Miami walking the trio—and having a bit of trouble keeping the rambunctious crew under control!
In the video, the couple is having a hard time calming the three dogs down after a run-in with another neighborhood pooch. Though both try their best reign in the barking dogs, Leo almost gets away! Luckily, the 23-year-old “Havana” singer moves quick and chases the dog down before disaster could strike.
Mendes and Cabello—who are often referred to as “Shawnmila” by fans—have been together since 2019. The “Senorita” singers have been quarantining together in Miami during the pandemic. Last week, Mendes visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared how much he’s been enjoying living with his girlfriend.
"At first when I got here it was like the beginning of the album process and I was in full panic state. I was like, there's no way I'm gonna make music. This is gonna be impossible," he said. "But a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning. You start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks. You have your coffee mug you use the same one every day and it just becomes really nice. Which sounds so normal for everyone else, but it's abnormal for me."
We bet that co-habitation is even sweeter now that new pup Tarzan is on the scene!